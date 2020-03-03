A culinary treat close to the ocean: A trip down memory lane to La Jolla

On a recent food trip down memory lane, I visited La Jolla, California, a slightly hidden beach town on the Southern California coast where I once lived. The beaches and rocky coves, the surfers and the pounding Pacific are unchanged, and it’s just as thrilling as it has always been to eat close to the ocean.
The dramatic oceanside experience at La Jolla’s Marine Room is worth a trip. Built on the beach, the elegant, fine dining establishment dates to 1941 and it’s relatively unchanged. At high tides, waves don’t just lap the dining room, they break against the towering, aquarium-strength windows before receding to begin again.
The Marine Room’s High Tide Breakfast offers a buffet not only of crashing waves, but just about everything from ceviche to strattas, and an entire spread of varied sweet confections.
High Tide Dinners are more stately with lobster, line-caught swordfish, diver scallops and a Caesar salad for two, prepared tableside. Even when the tide is out and the water calm, the Marine Room’s embrace of the ocean makes it special.
Not far from the Marine Room and owned by the same family is the Spanish-style La Jolla Shores Hotel and Restaurant. Only a promenade separates it from the beach. Watching the surfers, kayakers and paddle boarders from the outdoor patio sheltered with palm trees and potted flowers or from the restaurants bright interior while dining on poke bowls, Ahi Tuna Won-tons, or fish tacos seems a perfect match.
For a completely different close-up ocean food experience, walk down La Jolla Shores beach toward Scripps’s pier to reach the sand-covered stairs that lead to Caroline’s Seaside Café, located right on the campus of UC San Diego’s Scripps’s Institute of Oceanography. Place your order at the counter and take a seat on the wrap-around deck jutting above the beach and settle in. Food is California-fresh and mostly organic, the view panoramic, and the crowd, mixed with students, visiting parents, surfers, and families, is amiable.
In downtown La Jolla, close to the ocean, on Prospect Street you’ll find more food with ocean views. George’s at the Cove is a three-level affair, the two upper levels offering sweeping views of ocean and coastline from on high.
The cocktails are seriously hand-crafted, the food, such as nori-crusted fried cod sandwiches, green papaya slaw, seasonal ceviche, and chorizo-spiced Baja shrimp tacos, is casual and creative. On the ground level, you’ll find George’s California Modern, an expression of fine dining, with items such as a caviar service, ceviche of Baja scallops, local swordfish with salsify and chanterelles. Each bite, no matter the dish, is a discovery of layers of flavor.
Not far from George’s is Nine-Ten, another fine dining restaurant, this one is tucked into the beautifully renovated and refurbished Colonial Hotel. This La Jolla landmark once housed a dark bar with nightly specials like ribs and lasagna. Now there’s a patio for outside dining, and the view here is of the lively crowd of people, locals and visitors alike who flock to Nine-Ten. The food is sophisticated and exquisitely presented. A hamachi sashimi, Baja striper crudo, and grilled octopus sound simple, but not in the hands of Chef Jason Knibbs. The excellent wine list offers lots of options.
Duke’s, also on Prospect, is an offshoot of Duke’s in Hawaii, named after the famous Hawaiian surfer, Duke Kahanamoku. It’s suitably decorated with old photos, vintage surfboards, and Hawaiian memorabilia. Best of all, its vast open terrace overlooks the ocean and iconic La Jolla Cove, now a natural preserve.
It’s worth the 10 minute drive from La Jolla to Torrey Pines Lodge and its restaurant, A.R.Valentien, considered to be one of the finest in the San Diego area and one with a panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean. The chef, Jeff Jackson, is known for his leadership in local, farm and ocean-fresh foods. The menu changes frequently, but there is always a selection of house-made charcuterie, special pastas, such as hand-rolled garganelli, local seafood, and creative vegetarian fare.
My food trip brought back memories of restaurants I’d frequented when I lived in La Jolla, but also introduced me to new flavors and places. The Pacific Ocean, ever a constant, remains the same.
Hamachi SashimiWith marinated baby shiitake mushroom, scallion vinaigrette
Chef Jason Knibb, Nine-Ten Restaurant, La Jolla, California
Serves 4.
1 pound Hamachi, sashimi grade 1 bunch Upland cress 24 marinated baby shiitake mushrooms (see recipe below) 4 tsp. Scallion vinaigrette (see recipe below) To taste sea salt
Marinated mushrooms:
1 pound baby shiitake mushrooms 2 shallots, sliced into rings 1 garlic clove 1 bay leaf 1 tsp. black peppercorns, whole 1 bunch thyme 2 cups dry white wine, vermouth 2 cups white wine vinegar 2 cups rice wine vinegar, seasoned ¼ cup soy sauce 1 ounce extra virgin olive oil
In a medium sized sauté pan on medium high heat, add one ounce of olive oil, garlic, shallots and spices. Sauté for 3-5 minutes, stirring often. Add mushrooms and cook for 1 minute. Add vermouth and vinegars. Bring to a boil and let cook for 1 minute. Place mixture into a container to cool at room temperature. Reserve for later.
Scallion Vinaigrette
1 cup scallion, sliced thin ¼ cup rice wine vinegar 1 tsp sesame oil ½ cup extra virgin olive oil ½ cup soy sauce
Combine all ingredients and let stand for 15 minutes. Reserve for later.
To assemble:
Slice hamachi into 1/8 inch thickness, about 24 slices. Using a glass tile, arrange 6 slices vertically creating a long line. Place the shiitake in and around the hamachi. Spoon the scallion vinaigrette over the hamachi and horizontally around the fish. Place the rest on the hamachi and the plate. Season with sea salt. Repeat for four servings.
Ahi Tuna Won-Tons
You have free articles remaining.
This is my version of the Ahi Tuna Won-Tons served at the La Jolla Shores Restaurant.
Serves 4
6 won-ton wrappers
Sunflower or other light oil for frying
½ pound ahi tuna, chilled
1/3 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoon harissa
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoon fresh lemon or lime juice
½ cucumber, peeled and minced
½ cup chopped cilantro
Cut the won-ton wrappers diagonally in half to make a total of 12 triangles. In a frying pan over medium high heat, heat 1-inch of oil. When it is hot, add several triangles, not touching and fry until golden, about 1 minute. Turn and fry the other side. Remove with tongs to a paper-towel lined platter to drain. Repeat until all are cooked.
With a sharp knife, cut the tuna into 1/4-1/2 cubes. Set aside.
In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, harissa, sat, lemon or lime juice. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
Arrange 3 won-tons on a plate. Top each with some of the tuna and a little of the cucumber. Drizzle with the sauce and garnish with a sprinkle of cilantro. Repeat to make 4 plates.
Serve immediately.
Scallop Crudo with Blood Oranges
Raw scallops appeared on several menus in La Jolla, and this is my version. For this super-simple dish, the only trick is acquiring sashimi grade scallops. They should be termed “dry,” meaning they have not been chemically treated and do not contain excess liquid.
Serves 4
4 large scallops
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon coarse sea salt
4 teaspoons fennel pollen (optional)
1 blood or naval orange
Cut the scallops into paper-thin slices using a very sharp knife. Arrange the slices on a platter or individual plates in an overlapping pattern. Drizzle with the oil and sprinkle with the salt and fennel pollen if using.
Cut a think slice off both ends of the orange. Using a zester or a paring knife, remove the zest. Chop enough of the zest to make one teaspoon and set aside. Stand the orange upright and cut off the white membrane, cutting downward and following the contour of the fruit. Holding the fruit, carefully cut along either side of each section to release it from the membrane. You will need 12 small, thin sections, or supremes, about ½-inch thick.
Garnish the platter or plates with the supremes, and the orange zest. Serve at once.
Georgeanne Brennan is an award-winning food journalist and author who divides her time between her farm in Winters, California, and her home in Provence, France. Read more about her at georgeannebrennan.com.