A culinary treat close to the ocean: A trip down memory lane to La Jolla

For a completely different close-up ocean food experience, walk down La Jolla Shores beach toward Scripps’s pier to reach the sand-covered stairs that lead to Caroline’s Seaside Café, located right on the campus of UC San Diego’s Scripps’s Institute of Oceanography. Place your order at the counter and take a seat on the wrap-around deck jutting above the beach and settle in. Food is California-fresh and mostly organic, the view panoramic, and the crowd, mixed with students, visiting parents, surfers, and families, is amiable.

In downtown La Jolla, close to the ocean, on Prospect Street you’ll find more food with ocean views. George’s at the Cove is a three-level affair, the two upper levels offering sweeping views of ocean and coastline from on high.

The cocktails are seriously hand-crafted, the food, such as nori-crusted fried cod sandwiches, green papaya slaw, seasonal ceviche, and chorizo-spiced Baja shrimp tacos, is casual and creative. On the ground level, you’ll find George’s California Modern, an expression of fine dining, with items such as a caviar service, ceviche of Baja scallops, local swordfish with salsify and chanterelles. Each bite, no matter the dish, is a discovery of layers of flavor.