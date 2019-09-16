Why don’t you come over this weekend for a boat ride?” Linda asked me. We had just finished a listing presentation with a couple who wanted to sell their house in Westwood.
“Absolutely,” I responded.
Linda and her husband Bob have this amazing house in River Park, a man-made lagoon, like a tributary to the Napa River, just south of the Imola Bridge. It’s perched on its own mini-peninsula with a stunning view of the water. Across the river, you can see the hills of Skyline Park.
After rosé, cheese and crackers, we set their 19-foot Sea Ray speed boat in the water and motored along the lagoon until we hit the river. It was a beautiful day - breezy, warm and the sun just descending from it’s apex overhead.
We cruised down the river, passed Kennedy Park and Napa Valley College’s baseball diamond. Then the river curved and we came to Napa Pipe and that derelict, yellow, rusty crane.
We went all the way to the Napa Valley Marina, where we saw boats in all stages of life - some were shiny and clean, but others, many others, were in gross disrepair.
When we got back to the house, after the fuss of getting the boat into the dry dock and figuring which end of the tarp was the front, we started dinner.
I decided to bring some tomatoes to their house for a first course Caprese Salad. I got to work, slicing tomatoes and basil, placing mozzarella fresca, drizzling olive oil and sprinkling salt. It was Himalayan pink salt because Linda couldn’t find her sea salt.
Once that was done, I asked her what else I could do, and she put me to work slicing an onion and mincing garlic.
The menu consisted of steaks of beef tenderloin the size of Delaware, Brussels sprouts, sautèed mushrooms and “smashed” potatoes. It was the perfect meal for a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.
“Smashed” potatoes are boiled potatoes that have been crushed by a soup can, brushed with melted butter, garlic and herbs, then baked until slightly crispy. They looked like little cakes when she removed them from the oven.
The chopped onion was sautèed in butter AND olive oil, then the mushrooms were added. Then the garlic, beef stock, a splash of half and half and some tarragon. Sound familiar? If only you added some cognac, you’d have Steak Diane.
But it was the Brussels sprouts that were a revelation. To start, she microwaves them so that they are cooked through. Then, she sautées them in butter. Just as they are beginning to brown, she adds butter and panko bread crumbs. At first I thought it was crazy, but they added this crunchiness, a positive grittiness, a texture which mixed with the charred leaves of the Brussels sprouts and added a dry sense of depth. It was simple and perfect.
In Napa, you are never more truly welcomed in someone’s home when they tell you to simply go to the cellar and pick a bottle of wine.
“Are you sure? Is there anything off limits?” I asked.
“Nope,” Linda said.
I found a 2000 Robert Mondavi Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, aka RMW CSR. I shivered with anticipation of how beautiful this bottle was going to be.
Bob set the table in the pavilion, above the boat dock. Lights of the surrounding houses reflected in the still water. The beef, cut in half now, so Rhode Island-sized, was perfectly, gloriously medium rare. We brought out the mushrooms, Brussels sprouts and potatoes and ate family style. I loaded up my plate, poured the wine into my glass, and my cup, proverbially, runneth-ed over.
The RMW CSR was ideal. A year shy of two decades in bottle is the perfect time to show a Napa Valley Cabernet from its most celebrated vineyard. It was restrained, but floral; fresh, with just a small amount of tannin for structure, and the fruit, oh! - the fruit! like aged blackberry pie.
I ate. And I drank. I finished off the mushrooms, but was too full for the Brussels sprouts.
Non-wine people won’t understand this: when you send someone to the cellar, there is an extraordinary amount of trust you are placing in them. What will be the perfect bottle for that night’s menu? Do you really want to open this bottle? Will it be too young?
Once, a friend brought over a 1971 Doctor Vineyard, German Riesling for an Indian Feast we were having. When I saw the bottle, I said, “Don’t you want to save that for a special occasion?”
He responded with, “The fact that you would say that means you’re going to appreciate it. THIS is that special occasion.”
That is how it was with the 2000 RMW CSR. It will be one of the most beautiful wines I have ever had, and I will remember it. And I will remember who I had it with, what I ate and where I was. It will become yet another spectacular meal, one in a long line, that you can have only in this beautiful Napa Valley.
Linda’s Smashed Potatoes
8 red potatoes
Salt
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp. butter
2 garlic cloves, pressed
2 tsp. fresh thyme
1/2 cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
Heat oven to 450 degrees. Place potatoes in large pot. Add enough water to cover by two inches and bring to a boil. Add one tablespoon salt, reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Place each potato on a cookie sheet. With the bottom of a can or glass, gentle press until crushed but still intact. Brush with one tablespoon olive oil and roast for 20 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine melted butter, garlic, thyme and one tablespoon olive oil. Brush over potatoes, then roast until deep golden, about 10 minutes.