Somehow my fava-bean patch has become a fava-bean jungle, and I am about to learn whether a person can grow too many. When you love fava beans as much as I do, too much is barely enough. During their short season, I toss them with pasta, make bright green spreads for crostini, braise them with artichokes, serve them with lamb. Before Passover ends, I may even add some to matzo ball soup.
One of my favorite ways to eat tender young fava beans is the way they do it in Tuscany. You pile a heap of beans on the table, still in their pods. You put a chunk of sheep’s milk cheese on the table. (Bellwether San Andreas, Manchego or Tuscan pecorino will do.) You open a chilled bottle of white wine and pour it around. Everybody shells their own beans and eats them raw, like peanuts, alternating sweet favas with nibbles of salty cheese. This can go on for a while, until dinner is ready.
If you ask cheese aficionados about their favorites, many will say sheep cheese. (That’s my answer.) The milk is super-high in fat and protein, so cheeses made with it have a running start. Good genes, in human terms. There’s an old saying among dairy farmers that goat’s milk is for drinking (because it’s easy to digest), cow’s milk is for butter, and sheep’s milk is for cheese.
Sheep’s milk cheese and fava beans are as happy together as bread and butter. Cheeses made from sheep’s milk tend to be slightly lemony, with a warm-butter aroma; some aged wheels have a meaty fragrance, like a grilled lamb chop, and no vegetable is better with lamb chops than fava beans. If I’m preparing a dish with fava beans and want to sprinkle grated cheese on top, I will always choose pecorino over Parmigiano Reggiano.
Fava beans can intimidate people who didn’t grow up in Italian or Greek households, where they are a spring highlight. At the market, look for pods that are firm, not spongy or limp. They should be shiny and bright green, not browning. You should be able to feel the fully developed beans inside—not too small, not too large.
Don’t shell the beans until you are ready to cook them. Inside the fuzzy pods, you’ll find a row of beans with thin skins. You can braise the beans in their skins (I typically do when they are young), or you can peel them easily by the method described in the recipes that follow.
If you’re a fava-bean novice, I hope these recipes inspire you to bring some home. And if you’re a sheep-cheese novice, or just want to meet some new ones, please join me for a sheep-cheese class on June 4.
Frittata with Fresh Ricotta and Fava Beans
Adapted from "My Calabria" by Rosetta Costantino with Janet Fletcher (W. W. Norton). Bellwether Farms sheep’s milk ricotta is delicious in this recipe. Cow’s milk ricotta works, too, as long as it is not lowfat.
1 cup whole-milk ricotta such as Bellwether Farms or Calabro
1 pound fresh fava beans
6 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup freshly grated pecorino cheese
2 tablespoons finely chopped Italian parsley
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and position a rack in the middle of the oven. Put the ricotta in a sieve set over a bowl for about 30 minutes to allow any excess moisture to drain.
Remove the fava beans from their fuzzy pods. Bring a small pot of water to a boil over high heat; have ready a bowl of ice water. Plunge the fava beans into the boiling water, return to a boil, and cook until they are tender—about 1 minute if small; 2 minutes if large. (Test a few to be sure.) Drain in a sieve and immediately transfer to the ice water. When cool, drain again. To peel the beans, pinch open the skin; the peeled bean will slip out easily. You should have about 2/3 cup peeled beans.
In a large bowl, combine the eggs, fava beans (reserving about a dozen), ricotta, pecorino, parsley, ½ teaspoon of the salt and several grinds of pepper. Mix with a fork until well blended.
Heat the olive oil in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and the remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Sauté until the onion is softened and translucent, about 5 minutes; do not let it brown.
Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the egg mixture. Sprinkle the reserved fava beans on top. Cook without stirring until the frittata begins to firm and the bottom is golden brown, 6 to 7 minutes. Lift the edges with a rubber spatula to check the bottom for doneness, and lower the heat if necessary to keep the bottom from overbrowning. The surface will still be moist.
Transfer the skillet to the middle rack of the oven and bake until the surface of the frittata is golden, puffy and firm to the touch, about 10 minutes. Slide the frittata onto a cutting board. Serve hot or warm in wedges.
Serves 4.
Fava Bean Toasts with Ricotta and Mint
This recipe was inspired by the bruschetta at Bruschetteria, the Kelly-green food truck in St. Helena. When fava beans are unavailable, you can substitute ½ cup shelled peas, fresh or frozen. From "Wine Country Table" by Janet Fletcher (Rizzoli).
1 pound fresh fava beans
1/2 cup whole-milk ricotta
1 tablespoon freshly grated pecorino romano
2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
2 teaspoons finely minced green onion or chives
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest or more to taste
1 small garlic clove, grated or finely minced
Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
12 slices day-old country-style bread, cut on the diagonal, approximately 4 inches long, 2 inches wide and 1/2-inch thick
Fresh mint or dill for garnish
Remove the fava beans from their fuzzy pods. Bring a small pot of water to a boil over high heat; have ready a bowl of ice water. Plunge the fava beans into the boiling water, return to a boil, and cook until they are tender—about 1 minute if small; 2 minutes if large. (Test a few to be sure.) Drain in a sieve and immediately transfer to the ice water. When cool, drain again. To peel the beans, pinch open the skin; the peeled bean will slip out easily.
Put the fava beans in a small food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped; do not puree. (Alternatively, you can chop them with a knife.) Transfer to a mixing bowl and fold in the ricotta, pecorino, 1 teaspoon olive oil, green onion and lemon zest. Add garlic a little at a time, tasting as you go; you may not want it all. Season to taste with salt and several grinds of black pepper. Taste and add more lemon zest if desired. The mixture should have a lively lemon taste.
Toast or grill the bread on both sides; the center should remain soft. Using the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, brush both sides of each toast with oil.
Transfer the toasts to a work surface. Top with the ricotta spread, dividing it evenly. Drizzle with additional olive oil. Garnish with torn mint or dill. Serve immediately.
Serves 6
Little Gem Lettuces with Fava Beans and Pecorino
Adapted from "The Cheese Course" by Janet Fletcher (Chronicle Books).
Vinaigrette:
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 large shallot, minced
Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 pound fava beans
2 heads Little Gem lettuce or butter lettuce
2 tablespoons minced Italian parsley
1 chunk Bellwether Farms Pepato, Manchego or pecorino toscano
Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, vinegar and shallot. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Let stand for 10 minutes to allow the shallot flavor to mellow. Taste and adjust the balance as needed.
Remove the fava beans from their fuzzy pods. Bring a small pot of water to a boil over high heat; have ready a bowl of ice water. Plunge the fava beans into the boiling water, return to a boil, and cook until they are tender—about 1 minute if small; 2 minutes if large. (Test a few to be sure.) Drain in a sieve and immediately transfer to the ice water. When cool, drain again. To peel the beans, pinch open the skin; the peeled bean will slip out easily. Put the beans in a small bowl and toss with 2 teaspoons vinaigrette and a pinch of salt.
Remove the outer leaves of the lettuce until you reach the pale hearts. (Save the outer leaves for sandwiches or other uses.) Wash the hearts, tear the leaves into small pieces and dry thoroughly.
In a medium bowl, toss the lettuce and 1 tablespoon parsley with just enough of the remaining vinaigrette to coat the lettuce nicely. Divide the leaves among 4 salad plates or arrange on a platter. With a cheese plane, shave the cheese into thin shards and scatter over the lettuce, breaking up the shards by hand if they are large. Scatter the fava beans over the salad, then garnish with the remaining parsley. Serve immediately.
Serves 4.