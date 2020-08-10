'A Feast of Serendib': A culinary journey to Sri Lanka is a celebration of diversity

As a college student, she began to write "A Feast of Serendib" ("serendib" is an old Persian name for Sri Lanka), as a gift for her mother.

"My mother had to make many adaptations when she came to America in 1973," Mohanraj recounts. "She used ketchup instead of tomatoes, for example, because she didn't have access to coconut milk and cow's milk didn't have sufficient sweetness.

She adds, "When I gave my mother the finished books, she was pleased but also immediately started pointing out where I'd gotten things wrong. I threatened to do a second edition of the book with 'Amma's Corrections' all through it in red. I still think it would have been a good book, but she didn't go for it."

Instead, the book rested for more than a decade until now when Mohanraj, married to a white American whose family has been here "for enough generations that he's not sure exactly where all his ancestors came from," and mother of a daughter named Kaviarasi, an old Tamil word for "queen of poetry," decided to resurrect it.

"For those of us attenuated from the food of our grandparents and great-grandparents, learning to cook this food, in its many iterations, can feel like filling a hole in your heart," she writes.

So -- what is the food of Sri Lanka?