Foodshed in Napa will be preparing a Christmas Eve Feast of Seven Fishes cioppino dinner for takeout. The cioppino includes Dungeness crab, clams, mussels, rock shrimp, scallops, shrimp and cod and includes garlic bread.
Available for any size party, the cost is $28 per person. Advance reservations are requested as dinners are limited. Call 255-3340.
The dinners will be available for pickup on Sunday, Dec. 23. If you like, bring in your own pot and they will fill it up. Pots need to be dropped off by Saturday, Dec. 22.
Foodshed is at 3385 Old California Way, Napa.