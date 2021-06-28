A Kansas City chef in Napa: Darryl Bell shares profits from his Stateline Road BBQ

“It helps children and widows in Africa,” he explained. “I started donating to them, but I wasn’t making much money at the time, and it wasn’t sustainable. I wondered about ways to generate funds. What could I make that no one’s tasted before?”

With his wife, Angelica’s, encouragement, he began to manufacture his barbeque sauce and donate a portion of the proceeds to Rafiki. They’ve since also contributed to No Kid Hungry. So far, Bell estimates they’ve generated about $15,000 for the charities.

Bell’s secret to cooking spareribs at home starts the day before.

“I put the ribs in our quick brine where they soak for six hours. Our brine kit has instructions on how much water and a bag in which to brine. If you want to add lemon or wine, the recipe explains it. Then I cook low and slow for six hours. I pull it off and use the sauces. It’s the same timing for Baby Back ribs.”

It probably goes without saying that chef Bell doesn’t even mention propane.

“We’re sponsored by Traeger Grills (which uses wood pellets), so that’s how I generally do barbeque. Although one of our first sponsors was the Big Green Egg and I have to say there’s no substitute for charcoal, flavor-wise, so I’ll also use that.”