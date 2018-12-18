YOSEMITE VALLEY — In 1927, the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite Valley was completed, and the president of Yosemite Park and Curry Company, Donald Tressider, decided that this majestic new hotel needed a yuletide event as grand as the hotel itself. He hired circa 1920s pageant director named Garnet Holme, who created the first Bracebridge dinner, inspired by Washington Irving’s Sketchbook story “A Christmas at Bracebride Hall.”
The Ahwahnee’s dining room was transformed into a medieval castle’s banquet hall, presided over by Tressider and his wife, Mary Curry, as Lord and Lady Bracebridge.
After Holme’s death in 1929, Tressider asked one of the performers from the first two dinners to take over the event. A part-time resident of Yosemite Valley, his name was Ansel Adams, and although today he is known worldwide for his brilliant nature photography, Adams also was a talented pianist, poet and, apparently, actor: he had been playing the part of the Lord of Misrule, the person traditionally appointed to preside over the Christmas time games and revelry.
Adams reworked the script, writing in a four-beat meter, weaving songs and skits into a dinner, served by candlelight. He took on the role of the Major Domo, ruling over the squire’s household; his wife, Virginia, was the Housekeeper.
Adams also hired the Yosemite architect Theodore Spencer and Ahwanee’s decorator, Jeanette Dyer Spencer, to create the set, which included the banners and rondels, painted parchment paper circles, that resemble stained glass, along with the elaborate costumes for the cast.
At Adams’ request, in 1934, San Francisco choral director Eugene Fulton created an eight-person male choir to sing at the Bracebridge dinner. Although performances were suspended during World War II, when the Ahwanee was used as a hospital, after the war, the Bracebridge dinner grew in reputation as a Christmas celebration unmatched by any other, anywhere. Tickets, almost impossible to come by, were eventually allotted by a lottery.
After Adams retired from the Bracebridge dinner in 1973, Fulton and his wife, Anne-Marie, became directors, but in 1978, on Christmas Eve, Fulton died of a heart attack. His daughter, Andrea, stepped into the void, to become director. Andrea Fulton, who had first appeared in the pageant at the age of 5, continues today as director of the annual Christmas show that has been expanded to seven performances, each with up to 300 guests, to accommodate the demand for tickets.
In 2018, Andrea Fulton marks her 68th year in the pageant, her 40th as director of it and the Andrea Fulton Chorale, which performs at Bracebridge. Fulton, now white-haired, plays the role of the Housekeeper, although in her sparkling costume, she could also be the good fairy who keeps the tradition alive and thriving.
The dinner
Is it quirky? Absolutely. First of all, you are in one nature’s most magnificent settings, Yosemite Valley, enjoying a late medieval-early renaissance feast with a squire. Adam’s poetry, to be sure, doesn’t lose sight of this. A huntsman enters the hall at one point to remind the squire and all of his guests of nature’s grandeur, which surpasses any human’s creation, just outside the windows.
From the moment the trumpeters summon guests into the banquet hall, the Bracebridge spirit suspends time and place. At the request of the organizers, all electronic devices — yes, people dine without mobile phones! — are left in their rooms. Candles flicker on the tables, illuminating the carefully preserved rondels and banners from Adams’ time. In a grand procession, the squire and his guests enter the hall and sit at their raised dais, decorated with greenery and silver plate.
Characters abound: the pious parson, the French chef, the wild Scottish cousin, the lusty widow of several husbands, and of course, the Lord of Misrule, playing pranks, delighting in the season as Ansel Adams must have done, nearly 100 years ago.
The music is magnificent. The Andrea Fulton chorale is made up of singers from professional backgrounds and their voices fill the huge hall with old carols and songs.
Along the way, a meal is served, although as my daughter remarked after her first Bracebridge dinner, “First, they sing about everything.” Not only do they sing about the fish course, the peacock pie, the boar’s head, and the plum pudding, but servants appear marching down the long, red carpet to the squire’s elevated table, bearing on their shoulders, a giant papier-mache fish, a gaudy peacock, a boar’s head with an apple in its mouth.
Okay, so the menu is not quite medieval England. The mushroom soup could have graced the squire’s table long ago, but the salad endive and citrus with pistachios and pomegranate vinaigrette was California 2018. The fish course was Dungeness crab, but who would object to that? The peacock pie, you might be relieved to know, was actually a nheat pot pie of duck confit. The boar’s head course is a beef tenderloin, this year with an elegant Tater Tot.
But there was plum pudding to finish, and wassail, that hot, mulled beverage that was integral to wassailing, as in “here we come a wassailing,” the English yuletide tradition.
It’s a night of pure magic, and a great deal of fun.
This year’s Bracebridge dinners conclude on Dec. 21, and early reservations are recommended to join the feast in 2019. Meanwhile, the chef has shared the recipe for your own yuletide wassail.
The Wassail
Bracebridge Dinner, The Majestic Hotel, formerly the Ahwanee, Yosemite National Park
1 quart Port Wine
1 quart cranberry juice
1 quart apple juice
2 Tbsp. sugar, white
2 ounce dried orange peel
2 ounce hibiscus dried flowers
8 each cardamom pods
4 each cloves
2 each cinnamon sticks
1 Tbsp. cracked black pepper
1 finger ginger, fresh, peeled, sliced
Place dry ingredients and ginger in cheesecloth sachet. In large stock pot, combine all ingredients and bring to a boil, reduce and simmer for 30 minutes. Strain and save for service.