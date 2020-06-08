A menu for spring in Italy

My fraternal grandparents emigrated from Sicily early in the 20th century, landing at Ellis Island. They came separately, several years apart, not having known each other at home. Like so many other Sicilian immigrants, they met in Brooklyn, married and moved to Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Francis Ford Coppola tried to recreate the neighborhood in “Godfather II” – crowded four- and five-story, walk-up tenements on busy, loud streets.
You might expect my love of cooking arose at my nonna’s knee, watching her prepare one exquisite dish after another. But there wasn’t great abundance in those immigrant tenements. It was more a hardscrabble existence. Love, affection, camaraderie and home-made wine kept families and friends together, not culinary delights. So, most of what I learned of Italian cuisine came later and it wasn’t necessarily Sicilian but from all over the country.
Much of what Americans think of as Italian cooking is from the region around Naples — Campania. As it came to the U.S., it developed its own characteristics, almost foreign to the Napoletani.
But whatever Italian region you fancy, all of them share a love for the freshness and abundance of spring. Even in these difficult times, the Italians long for the spring countryside and its bounty. In Sicily, the climate is not much different from ours. The countryside is green, vines spring into leaf and wildflowers are everywhere. The preparations are simple so that the freshness shines through.
Pollo All’Arancia
“Arancia” means oranges in Italian. Arancini, the fried, stuffed rice balls that frequent appetizer and antipasti sections of restaurant menus, are “little oranges.” This chicken recipe comes from Anna Tasca Lanza, late baroness of the Regaleali wine estate in central Sicily. Anna was an early champion of Sicilian cuisine in the U.S. and often toured here. She held classes “in residence” at the estate and I was lucky to attend in 2006.
1 medium yellow onion, peeled
1 ½ tablespoons fresh, chopped herbs, rosemary, thyme, sage or a combination (1½ teaspoon, if using dried)
1 whole chicken, 3-4 lbs.
1 Cup (250 ml) fresh orange juice
1 Cup (250 ml) white wine
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)
Sea salt
Heat oven to 425 degrees.
Put onion and herbs in cavity of chicken. Place it, breast side up, in a roasting pan. Rub cayenne and salt on the outside of the chicken, massaging well into the skin. Combine orange juice and white wine and pour half over the chicken. Roast 20 minutes on a middle rack. Chicken should be golden brown. Turn pan if browning appears uneven.
Remove from oven. Pour remaining juice-wine combination over and scrape the bottom of the pan to loosen any dried drippings.
Reduce heat to 325 degrees. Continue roasting, basting the chicken from time to time, for another 40-45 minutes, until internal temperature is 155-160 degrees.
Remove chicken from pan and set on a cutting board, loosely covered with foil. Transfer sauce to a bowl. Cut the chicken into serving pieces and serve over saffron rice or couscous (Sicily is only about 40 miles from Tunisia, after all). Ladle with sauce liberally. Pass the remaining sauce.
4-6 servings
Note: This recipe can be prepared with a spatchcocked chicken, where the backbone is removed so the chicken lies flat. Slice the onion thickly and place on bottom of pan with half the herbs. Lay chicken on top, pour over juice-wine combination, rub in cayenne and sprinkle remaining herbs. Cook as above, reducing heat and adding remaining juice-wine after 20 minutes.
Spinaci al Forno con Pecorino
During the spring, cultivated and wild greens begin to grow in abundance. Spinach is an Italian favorite found in simple dishes such as this one. Although spinach is at its best now, this recipe may be prepared year-round. Swiss chard also works beautifully.
2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil plus enough to oil baking dish
2 ¼ lbs. (1 kg) spinach or Swiss chard, stems removed
6 ripe tomatoes, chopped or one 14-oz can fire-roasted, diced tomatoes
¼ teaspoon dried Greek or Italian oregano (not Mexican)
3 oz Pecorino or Parmesan, shaved into flakes
½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme or ¼ teaspoon dried
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease ovenproof dish with oil.
Wash the spinach and sauté with just the water on the leaves in a pan over medium heat until wilted. Rinse with cool water to stop the cooking, drain, squeeze out the excess moisture, and put in the oiled dish.
Combine tomatoes, 2 tablespoon oil and oregano. Season with salt and pepper. (Add red pepper flakes, if desired.) Spread over spinach.
Sprinkle with thyme and pecorino/parmesan flakes. Bake for 10 minutes. Serve hot.
4 servings.
Crostata di Albicocche
I was traveling alone one summer, staying at a friend’s farmhouse in rural Umbria, and faced a day with nothing to do. An internet search of cooking classes alerted me to one about an hour away, east of Siena. The instructor, an American, had re-purposed an old flour mill into her cooking studio. I called and scored a place in the 6-person class. I was easily the most enthusiastic student and, for the first time, heard the expression “keener” applied to me. But I was rewarded with a first-rate menu that included this wonderful, uniquely Italian dessert.
Crostata is found in varying forms throughout Italy. It generally consists of the pastry formed into a rectangle, spread with a thick layer of jam and covered with a lattice top. The fresh fruit is my addition. I’ve never had any complaints. It also can be made with fragole – strawberries.
2 1/2 cups (12 ½ oz) all-purpose flour
3/4 cup sugar (5 ¼ oz)
2 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 cup (1 ½ sticks) butter, cold
3 egg yolks
2 tablespoon milk
Apricot jam or preserves
6-8 apricots, halved or quartered, depending on size
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
If you have a food processor, combine flour, sugar and baking powder in the work bowl and pulse a couple of times to blend. Cut butter into 1-inch cubes and add to dry ingredients. Pulse until butter is well-incorporated and mixture looks like small peas or oatmeal. Combine the egg yolks and milk with a fork. Pour evenly over dry mixture in the processor and pulse until blended.
If working by hand, put flour in a large bowl. Cut the butter into the flour using a pastry cutter or three fingers to rub the butter with the flour until it forms the right consistency. Add the sugar and baking powder and mix. Form a well in the center of dry ingredients, add the egg and milk and mix together with a fork.
Whichever method you use, now form dough into a ball. Set 1/4 of the dough aside for the latticed top and place the dough in a 7- by 11-inch baking dish, 10-inch spring-form pan or 10-inch tart pan. Press the dough out evenly along the bottom and 1 inch up the sides of- the pan. The dough is too soft roll out and you may need to dust your fingers with a small amount of flour to keep them from sticking. The dough should be an even thickness, 1/8 to 1/4 inches thick.
Spread a layer of jam about 1/4-inch thick on top of the dough. Space the cut apricots evenly.
To form the lattice top, divide the reserved dough into quarters, roll each into a long, thin “rope.” Lay ropes across the top of the jam and apricots on a diagonal, alternating directions, evenly spaced. The baking powder leavens the dough, so the ropes will expand during baking.
Bake until golden brown, about 15-20 minutes. Cool, remove sides of pan, if using, and cut into squares or wedges.
