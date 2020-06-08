A menu for spring in Italy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My fraternal grandparents emigrated from Sicily early in the 20th century, landing at Ellis Island. They came separately, several years apart, not having known each other at home. Like so many other Sicilian immigrants, they met in Brooklyn, married and moved to Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Francis Ford Coppola tried to recreate the neighborhood in “Godfather II” – crowded four- and five-story, walk-up tenements on busy, loud streets.

You might expect my love of cooking arose at my nonna’s knee, watching her prepare one exquisite dish after another. But there wasn’t great abundance in those immigrant tenements. It was more a hardscrabble existence. Love, affection, camaraderie and home-made wine kept families and friends together, not culinary delights. So, most of what I learned of Italian cuisine came later and it wasn’t necessarily Sicilian but from all over the country.

Much of what Americans think of as Italian cooking is from the region around Naples — Campania. As it came to the U.S., it developed its own characteristics, almost foreign to the Napoletani.