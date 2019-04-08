If ever there was a place to inspire your best behavior, it’s the Ackerman Heritage House in Napa, a restored Victorian filled at every turn with whispers of history and antiques.
It was understandable, therefore, why parents from St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Napa chose this house for a lesson in etiquette for their graduating eighth graders. And why the group of 12 students, accompanied by their teacher and St. John’s vice principal, Michelle Scaduto, entered the venerable mansion in a respectful awe.
Quietly, they took their places in the dining room, at a long table, resplendent with china and silver candelabra, beneath glittering chandeliers.
Had any of them ever been there before? No.
In 2010, vintner and philanthropist Lauren Ackerman purchased the 1888 Queen Anne house, which had fallen into disrepair. She spent the next five years painstakingly restoring and decorating the house, which opened in 2015 as a center for wine tastings and special events, as well as a living museum of Napa history. When the St. John’s parents approached her with their idea of proper luncheon and etiquette class, Ackerman signed on.
The idea behind this special event was to give the students life skills not necessarily learned in a classroom, explained Kristine Keefer, one of the parent volunteers, who also included Violet Grgich, Molly Towey and Joe Hinde. The parents tapped friends in the hospitality industry to teach the class. They also worked behind the scenes in the kitchen preparing a meal to challenge the best manners with items like ruby red borscht, spaghetti and bone-in chicken, not to mention unusual vegetables.
Leading the class was David Sisler, general manager of Single Thread, the two Michelin star Healdsburg restaurant, which comprises a farm and inn as well. “Before I was general manager, I was a server in restaurants,” Sisler told the students. This was an experience, he explained, that allowed him to observe many diners and absorb the do’s and don’ts of fine dining.
Also on hand was Aaron Keefer, head farmer for The French Laundry, who had come introduce different vegetables. He began by passing a platter of newly harvested carrots, radishes, and herbs, while Sisler tackled the question of: what do you do with the top of a carrot? Do you have to eat it? No, you can put it on your bread plate.
How do you know which is your bread plate? Sisler shared a time-honored grandmother’s trick for identifying it: You hold up both hands and make circles of your index finger and thumb. The result is a lower case “b” on the left and a “d” on the right. B is for bread; d is for drink. This way you’ll never accidentally put your bread on someone else plate.
This worried one young diner: did bread on the left mean he had to eat with his left hand, even if he is right-handed? No, Sisler assured him. He could still eat with his right hand too.
As the meal began, Sisler tackled other issues: What do you do with your napkin? What about your elbows? How do you butter your bread? Which knife do you use?
As the parents served the borscht, the class continued: How do you find your soup spoon? How do you hold it? How do you eat bright red soup? (Carefully). What was the white stuff in the middle of the soup? (Sour cream). How do you show your server you are finished? And what if you have never eaten borscht before and don’t know if you will like it? Try it.
The spaghetti course at a formal meal did not deter the students from enjoying it. Of more concern, perhaps, was the Keefer’s fresh, grilled mushrooms on top of it. “I have never eaten a mushroom,” one student confided. “But I will try it.” For the record, the student liked them.
Onto the main course, a chicken breast with a wing — how do you get the meat off the bones? How do you hold the fork and knife? Can you just pick it up? (No.) The mashed potatoes with it were easy to manage, but also on the plate was grilled Oxheart Cabbage. What? This was the try-it lesson, too. The cabbage vanished with the chicken.
For dessert, the lessons were not too onerous: finding the proper fork and spoon for Meyer lemon pound cake with fresh strawberries and vanilla ice cream.
And the final lesson? Thanking the host.
The graduating eighth-graders will be going their different ways to high schools, but Kristine Keefer said the parents’ collective hope is that they will take with them lessons that will last, along with memories of a fine meal.
Borscht
From Kristine Keefer: “One of the lessons I wanted the kids to learn was the importance of trying and tasting new things, enjoying unusual flavors and I thought borscht answered all these categories. I asked my daughter Laura if she preferred a hot or cold version and she answered, “hot.” So after poring through various recipes over the internet (I then realized there are many variations and regional versions too), I settled for a recipe from Joanie Zisk’s blog Zaglet. And while I always use the original recipe as a base, I did modify it to suit my tastes. For example, I used a mix of chioggia and regular red beets, and made my own roasted chicken stock to add complexity and richness. I was very happy to see the kids with soup bowls licked clean at lunch. Mission accomplished!”
Makes 8 generous servings.
2 each chioggia beets
3 each red beets
1 medium onion, large dice
2 medium carrots, large dice
2 stalks celery, cut into large slices, approximately the same size as carrots
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 each Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut in half
Bouquet garni (2 sprigs thyme, 1 bay leaf, 2 parsley stems—tied together with kitchen twine)
6 cups roasted chicken stock
2 pinches allspice
2 tbsp red wine vinegar
Garnish:
Sour cream
Fresh Chervil
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Scrub the beets clean, cut off the ends. Place in a bowl and drizzle olive oil to coat, sprinkling liberally with salt and black pepper.
Lay on a small baking tray and cover with plastic wrap, followed by foil, making sure the seal is tight so no steam escapes.
Roast beets in a 400 degree oven for approximately 1 hour, or until beets are soft and have a lot of give when squeezed or you can poke with a knife and if it slips to the middle easily, they’re done.
Peel off and discard skins. (You can wear gloves to avoid pink colored fingers.) Slice beets in half and set aside.
In a large pot, saute the onion, carrots, and celery. Cook until softened. Add garlic and saute until lightly golden.
Add the potatoes and bouquet garni into the pot. Pour in the stock, bring to a boil then lower heat to a simmer. Once potatoes are falling apart, add roasted beets and simmer an additional 15 minutes.
Sprinkle allspice, add red wine vinegar and immediately turn off heat.
Remove bouquet garni. Using an immersion blender, puree vegetables in the pot. Add more stock, depending on thickness of soup desired.
Pour into bowls. Finish with a small dollop of sour cream and garnish with chervil. Enjoy!
Grilled Oxheart Cabbage
Oxheart cabbage is arrowhead-shaped with smooth leaves. Aaron Keefer, head farmer at The French Laundry, made this delicious vegetable side dish during the St. John the Baptist eight grade etiquette Class at the Ackerman Heritage House.
Makes 8 servings.
4 heads oxheart cabbage, cut into quarters (keep spines on to keep cabbage intact when grilling)
Extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper, to season
4 ounces chicken stock
Garnish:
Parmigiano-Reggiano
Preheat grill and oven to 400 degrees.
Toss cabbage in extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.
Lay cabbages on the grill until wilted and caramelized.
Transfer cabbage onto a sheet pan and add chicken stock.
Roast the cabbage in the oven for 10 minutes.
Plate the cabbage and serve immediately with freshly shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano on top.