A recipe that shines with sparkling wine

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Every year, there are a series of wine dinners at popular restaurants around Portland, all in support of the Classic Wines Auction to raise money for a series of children’s charities, raising over $50 million since its inception in 1982.

While the pricey gala draws the most money, the dinners leading up to the big night are considered a highlight for those who adore the wines of the Willamette Valley, and the restaurants that prepare the meals that showcase them.

This was the last trip I took before the nation went on lockdown and the dinner at Noble Rot Restaurant featuring the sparkling wines of Argyle Winery, in Dundee, Oregon. So, it was worth the 15-hour Amtrak train ride from Sacramento, although it was a long ride leaving at midnight and arriving around 3 p.m. The cost was about $85 for a business-class seat, and the scenery absolutely stunning as the train made its way among the Cascade Mountains in the early morning.