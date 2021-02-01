A romantic dinner for two

A lot of us have been doing dinners for two for months, but Valentine’s Day deserves an extra-special dinner for two. Several courses celebrating time together, but not taking up a lot of time in the kitchen, is my plan.
I’m taking a cue from French home cooks, who often focus their cooking on the main course, relying on local purveyors for the other courses. I also might want to change my mind, maybe preparing escargots to start the meal, and lavender crème brûlée to finish.
In our area, we are fortunate to have an abundance of high-quality bakeries for breads and dessert and specialty grocery stores, delicatessens and charcutiers for cured meats, pates, and cheeses, which makes it easy to put together a very special dinner.
Valentine Dinner Menu
To start:
- Escargots a la Bourguignonne (recipe below)
- Pork or Duck Pate accompanied by cornichons and pickled onions, baguette slices
- Foie Gras Pate accompanied by fig or onion jam and toasted brioche triangles
Main Course
- Black Pasta with Spicy Dungeness Crab (recipe follows)
- Lobster in Seaweed Sauce with Angel Hair Pasta (recipe follows)
Cheese Course
- Butterhead or Mixed Green Salad with vinaigrette and a selection of cheeses
Dessert
- Chocolate cake, eclairs or profiteroles from a bakery
- Tray of artisan chocolates, dried fruit and nuts
- Lavender Crème Brulee (recipe follows.
Escargots à la Bourguignonne
The French classic, Escargots à la Bourguignonne defined the essence of French food for generations of Americans, and they remain one of the most popular first courses on French menus today, from grand to modest. They can readily be made at home with ease, and the snails and their shells can be purchased at specialty food shops and on-line.
Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F.
For the garlic butter
2 cloves garlic, smashed and minced
1 cube salted or unsalted butter (4 ounces) at room temperature
2 teaspoons minced shallots
1 tablespoon minced fresh flat leaf parsley
1 tablespoon white wine
1 teaspoon pastis, brandy, or cognac
½ teaspoon sea salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
The snails
12 canned snails, large or medium, drained 12 snail shells
Blend all the ingredients for garlic butter in a food processor, with a hand mixer or with a fork until the butter until well mixed.
Divide the mixture in half.
Using one half the butter mixture, place a little in the bottom of each of the snail pots. Top each with a snail. Use the second half of the mixture to cover each snail, making a butter ‘plug’.
Place the snail shells on the individual snail dishes, on a baking sheet and place in the hot oven until the butter mixture is bubbling, about 10 minutes.
Remove the snail dishes to dinner plates and serve hot with plenty of crusty bread for soaking up the sauce. Makes 2 servings of 6 snails
Black Fettuccine with Spicy Dungeness Crab
Fresh Dungeness crab, our California specialty, is folded into a spicy red sauce, then spooned over fettuccine make with squid ink to make a presentation as delicious as it looks. You can make the sauce ahead of time, then add the crab just before the pasta is done.
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 cup homemade or purchased marinara sauce, pureed 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 to 2 teaspoons Calabrian chili paste ¼ cup cherry tomatoes, halved ¼ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil 1 whole crab, cooked, cracked, shelled and meat removed or 8 to 12 ounces of fresh crab meat 8 to 12 ounces black fettuccine 2 teaspoon sea salt Sprinkle of microgreens (optional)
To a frying pan or saucepan over medium heat, add the olive oil and the crushed garlic. Cook until the garlic is lightly golden. Remove and discard. Stir in the marinara sauce and add the chile paste. Reduce heat to low and simmer 10 minutes, then stir in the cherry tomatoes, fresh thyme and basil. Taste for seasonings and adjust as desired. Set aside.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the salt and the pasta. Reduce the heat to medium and cook until the pasta is al dente, 10-12 minutes or as directed on the package. Remove and drain well. Divide equally among 2 rimmed pasta bowls or plates.
Reheat the sauce if needed, and gently fold in the crab meat. Cook just until the crab is warmed through, 3 to 4 minutes.
Top the pasta equally with the crab and sauce, garnish with the microgreens if using, and serve immediately.
Serves 2
Lobster in Seaweed Sauce
This is a luxurious dish, full of deep, complex flavors, yet very easy to prepare. The lobster is par-cooked, shelled, and then the meat is added to the sauce to finish. It can be served this way, on its own, or on top of a nest of angel hair or other pasta.
2 tablespoons butter 2 carrots, peeled and minced 2 stalks celery, strings removed, and minced 1 shallot, minced 2 tablespoon tomato paste ¼ cup Calvados or dry white wine 1 sheet Nori seaweed, about 7 by 8 inches, plus 20 thin slivers for garnish, each about 1/16 inch wide and 1 inch long 2 cups fish fumet, homemade or purchased ¼ teaspon freshly ground pepper 1 teaspoon fine lemon zest ½ teaspoon sea salt (optional) ¼ cup cream plus 1 teaspoon 1 ½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 cooked lobster tails,thawed if frozen, each cut in several pieces
Optional
2 angel hair pasta nests 2 teaspoons sea salt
In a saucepan large enough to hold the lobster tails, over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add half the carrots, celery, and shallot and saute, turning several times, until the vegetables are soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until it changes color slightly, 2 minutes. Increase the heat to high.
Add the Calvados or wine. If using Calvados, light it with an ignitor or match. When the flames die down, break the seaweed into pieces and add it to the pan, along with the fish fumet and bring to a boil. Add the pepper and the lemon zest. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened somewhat, 15 to 20 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for another 10 minutes.
Remove from the heat and strain through a chinois or a fine-mesh wire mesh sieve. Discard the solids. Return the liquid to a clean saucepan and, over medium-high heat, reduce to ¾ cup. In a small saucepan over medium heat, warm the cream. Gently whisk the warm cream into the hot sauce until well mixed. Do not boil. Set aside.
In a frying pan over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. When it is hot, add the remaining shallot, and saute until soft, 1 minute. Add the remaining carrot and saute until slightly soft, another minute. Add the remaining celery, stir, and add 1 tablespoon of cream. Set aside.
If using angel hair pasta, over high heat, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the salt and the pasta. Reduce the heat to medium and cook until the pasta is al dente, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove and drain well, keeping the nests intact as much a possible. Place one in each of 2 shallow, rimmed bowls.
If necessary, over medium heat, reheat the sauce. Taste for salt, and add some if desired. When it is hot, add the lobster meat, and turn it in the sauce, until the meat is warmed through, about 2 minutes. Divide the meat among the plates, placing it on top of the pasta, if you are using it. Spoon the sauce around the lobster, and then spoon a little of the sauteed shallot, carrot, and celery on the sauce. Finally, garnish each with half of the slivered seaweed.
Serve immediately.
Serves 2
Lavender Crème Brûlée
These elegant little desserts can be made the day before, then put under the broiler just before ready to serve. The brown sugar melts and makes a crackle crust that shatters when the spoon breaks through to the velvet-smooth custard below. The recipe makes four individual servings, and you can reserve two for a post-Valentine Day dessert.
4 large egg yolks
2 cups heavy cream
¼ cup granulated sugar
1-inch piece vanilla bean, split
2 tablespoons culinary lavender (untreated) blossoms, dried
4 sprigs culinary lavender (untreated), fresh or dried, for garnish
Boiling water
3 tablespoons finely packed brown sugar
Ice cubes
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.
Have ready four ¾ cup heatproof ramekins and a baking dish just large enough to hold the ramekins.
In a large bowl, whisk together the egg yolks until thickened, about 2 minutes.
In a saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the cream and sugar, stirring until the sugar melts, and small bubbles appear around the edges, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the vanilla bean and the dried lavender blossoms and let stand for 35 to 40 minutes. The longer the mixture stands, the more pronounced the flavor will be. Taste after 30 minutes.
When the flavor is to your liking, strain the mixture through a fine-meshed chinois or other fine-meshed wire strainer into a bowl.
Gradually whisk the cream mixture into the egg yolks and strain again.
Fill each ramekin to within ¼-inch of the rim.
Place the ramekins in the baking dish and pour boiling water around them to reach halfway up the sides of the ramekins.
Place in the preheated oven and bake until the custards are set but still a bit jiggly in the middle and a thin, slightly golden skin has formed on the top, 35 to 40 minutes.
Transfer the baking dish to a wire rack and let the custard cool slightly. Remove the ramekins and let them cool to room temperature.
Refrigerate until well chilled, 3 to 4 hours and up to overnight.
When ready to serve, preheat the broiler. Place the brown sugar in a small sieve, and using a spoon, push it through a sieve and evenly sprinkle the tops of the custards with the sugar. Return the ramekins to the baking dish, pour cold water around them and add several ice cubes to the water. Broil until the sugar melts and caramelizes, 2 to 3 minutes. Alternatively, use a small kitchen torch to caramelize the sugar.
Remove the custards from the baking dish. Transfer them to a wire rack and let the custards cool until the surface hardens, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately, each ramekin garnished with a sprig of lavender.
Makes 4 servings.
Georgeanne Brennan is an award-winning food journalist who lives in Winters, Calif., and the south of France. She frequently contributes to the Napa Valley Register. Read more about her on her website, georgeannebrennan.com