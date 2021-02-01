A romantic dinner for two

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the cream and sugar, stirring until the sugar melts, and small bubbles appear around the edges, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the vanilla bean and the dried lavender blossoms and let stand for 35 to 40 minutes. The longer the mixture stands, the more pronounced the flavor will be. Taste after 30 minutes.

When the flavor is to your liking, strain the mixture through a fine-meshed chinois or other fine-meshed wire strainer into a bowl.

Gradually whisk the cream mixture into the egg yolks and strain again.

Fill each ramekin to within ¼-inch of the rim.

Place the ramekins in the baking dish and pour boiling water around them to reach halfway up the sides of the ramekins.

Place in the preheated oven and bake until the custards are set but still a bit jiggly in the middle and a thin, slightly golden skin has formed on the top, 35 to 40 minutes.

Transfer the baking dish to a wire rack and let the custard cool slightly. Remove the ramekins and let them cool to room temperature.

Refrigerate until well chilled, 3 to 4 hours and up to overnight.