As an exercise in journalistic research, the Register staff sampled Bouchon Bakery's seasonal Honey Bundt Cake last week. The assessment was: "delicious."
Bouchon makes this lightly sweet and spicy cake to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The tradition of making the honey cake began several years ago at the New York City locations of Bouchon Bakery.
In Yountville, the pastry team uses Marshall’s Farm Wildflower Honey and adds in Equator Coffee’s Bouchon Bakery blend to replace some of the water in the original recipe and balance the sweetness from the honey. They also add a bit of Maker’s Mark and orange juice for added fruity complexity and caramel notes.
In addition to the Honey Bundt Cake, the bakery is also making a Rosh Hashanah challah, the braided yeast bread.
Overseeing the production is chef Nicholas Bonamico who leads the Yountville pastry team for both Bouchon Bakery and Bouchon Bistro.
Bonamico developed his appreciation for French pastry and service while working under chef Laurent Richard at La Caravelle, after graduating from the French Culinary Institute in 2001. He joined the Yountville team after spending the past 10 years with Bouchon Bakery & Café at Time Warner Center in New York, where his career began in 2006. There, he quickly rose from chef de partie to pastry chef.
Bonamico said he continues to be inspired by his family, particularly by his father, who gave him both a love for sweets and a respect for food, matched only by a commitment to cleanliness and honoring tradition.
Rosh Hashanah begins on the evening of Sept. 9. Both the cake and the challah are available Sept. 3 through Sept. 16. Bouchon is offering the whole cakes as a pre-order or by the slice in the bakery. The whole bundt cake is available with pre-order Sept. 3-16, in store Sept. 7-11. Bundt cake slices are available in-store on Sept. 3-16.
Bouchon Bakery is at 6528 Washington St, Yountville. For information, call 707-944-2253 or go online to thomaskeller.com/bouchonbakeryyountville.