I am reasonably sure that when I finish this story and move it to copy desk, I’ll get a note: “Why are you writing about Christmas at the end of January?”
Skirting the issue that I haven’t gotten around to writing it till now, I’ll only say that it seems like we could use a little Christmas spirit right now.
This is a story about two Christmas gifts. The first is a bone. It’s a tradition that goes back a few years to when my son was at Napa High and fell for a wonderful girl named Laura Masterpaul. Subsequently, he discovered that he would be eating two Christmas dinners that year, at home and at Laura’s house. This is not a problem when you are a 17-year-old male.
On Christmas night, Sam arrived back from Laura’s carrying a large plastic bag. Laura’s family tradition is to have a ham at Christmas, and after dinner, to his alarm, he realized that Laura’s mother was going to Throw Away the Bone.
“I knew you would want it,” he told me.
I had never cooked a ham in my life, but I did recognize that there were great possibilities for this nice, meaty bone. I made a pot of split-pea soup, which, Sam said, proved he was right to carry off Cheryl Masterpaul’s ham bone.
Laura and Sam have since gone their separate ways, but each year after Christmas, Cheryl calls me up to ask: Do you want The Bone?”
And I say “Absolutely.” And I make split pea soup and freeze some for Sam, who is now a doctor, doing his medical residency at UCLA, a fact I enjoy working into any conversation. He needs that annual bowl of split pea soup to keep up his strength.
This year, the Christmas Bone arrived at the same time as another gift: a bag of Steve Sando’s Rancho Gordo beans and a new cookbook from his Rancho Gordo Press, “French Beans, Exploring the Bean Cuisine of France,” by Georgeanne Brennan.
This gave me pause because when when I hear “French beans,” I think of the little skinny green beans. But that is not what this book is about.
If, by some sad circumstance, you are unfamiliar with Steve Sando’s beans, they are, without a doubt, the best there is. Even The New Yorker has written about them. His Ranch Gordo shop finds heirloom beans, many of which he has saved from extinction. They are dried, but still fresh, compared with the unknown age of supermarket beans.
The first time I bought a bag of Ranch Gordo beans, Sando told me to cook them only with a little salt just to see how flavorful they are. I did and they were wonderful. Just salt.
To visit his Napa shop (1924 Yajome St.) or website (ranchogordo.com) is to discover the fabulous world of beans with names with like Alubia Blanca or Ojo de Cabra (eye of the goat) or the Good Mother Stallard beans.
Sando has also published several books with recipes for cooking these beans, including “Heirloom Beans,” and “The Rancho Gordo Vegetarian Kitchen.”
The newest French bean cookbook came about, he recounts, as a result of a conversation with the James Beard award-winning food writer and cookbook author Georgeanne Brennan, who is also an incurable Francophile.
Sando writes, “At a dinner party one night I made an off the cuff remark to Georgeanne Brennan about how, once you get past cassoulet, beans were fairly limited in French cuisine. I’m sure she bristled, but she was far too polite to show it. She took a moment and then proceeded to list dozens and dozens of French dishes — both classic and little-known — featuring beans.”
Sando, admitting that until then most of his bean recipes had been focused on Mexican, Italian or California cuisine, writes, “I was intrigued.”
The resulting book, “French Beans,” shares her recipes, along with notes about different varieties used in them, like Flageolet, Haricot de Soissons and Tarbais.
While Brennan does include three versions of the magnificent cassoulet, “fundamentally a bean-and-meat farmhouse dish from southwestern France with crusty top that forms during long, slow cooking,” she also introduces the recipes for beans in appetizers, salads, soups, stews and other main dishes like Roast Leg of Lamb with Garlic, Herbs and Flageolet or Garlic Shrimp with White Beans and Sauce Verte.
Other classic French dishes like Salade Niçoise, and Soupe au Pistou, the vegetable soup of Provence, appear here with beans, as do lesser-known recipes for Salade of Salt Cod and White Beans, Black Bean Hummus, Creamy White Bean and Anchovy Dip or Loubia, a spicy North African dish that is popular in France.
There are, indeed, “dozens and dozens” of them.
“I learned two important lessons during the making of this book,” Sando writes. “Always listen to Georgeanne Brennan and, never take the French for granted!”
As for myself I decided to deviate from years past and I cooked a soul-warming pot of cassoulet, which, being a fine peasant dish, is open to variations, including a Christmas ham bone. I called Sam, who was on a 28-hour shift at the UCLA medical center and he said that was OK if I hadn’t made split pea soup. Just freeze him a cup of beans.
Gratin of Cranberry Beans, Sweet Peppers and Toulouse Sausage
“French Beans,” Georgeanne Brennan, Rancho Gordo Press
Saffron and cumin give the juices a golden hue and a hint of mystery, and sausages contribute their own flavors to the whole.
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs
1 tablespoon plus 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil (divided use)
4 Toulouse sausages (or substitute mild Italian sausage links.
1/2 of an onion, thinly sliced
1 sweet red pepper, seeded and stemmed, sliced lengthwise into strips
1 yellow or orange bell pepper, seeded and stemmed, sliced lengthwise into strips
3 cups Cranberry beans, cooked, with broth (see following note for cooking beans). (These are sold at Ranch Gordo.)
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Pinch of saffron
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon fresh oregano (divided use)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a small skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add bread crumbs and stir, frying until golden. Set aside.
In a skillet over medium-high heat, warm 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add sausages. Cook, turning often, until browned and cooked through., about 10 minutes. Remove the sausages and their juices to a bowl. Return the pan to medium-high heat and add remaining 1/4 cup olive oil. When the oil is hot, add onions. Reduce heat to medium and cook until the onions begin to soften, about 3 minutes.
Add the peppers and continue to cook, stirring as needed until onions and peppers are very soft, about 15 minutes. Reduce heat as needed to prevent browning.
In a gratin dish, add onions, peppers, and their cooking juices. With a slotted spoon, add beans reserving bean broth. Turn beans several times, and add a tablespoon or two of reserved broth. Add salt and pepper, saffron, cumin, and just over half of the oregano.
Cut the sausages into 1-inch pieces, reserving juice. Add sausage to the gratin dish, along with a tablespoon of cooking juices. Taste and adjust the seasoning, as desired.
Scatter with buttered bread crumbs. (They will not make a solid layer.)
Place the gratin in the preheated oven. Cook until the surface bubbles and bread crumbs are golden brown, about 15 minutes. Remove and sprinkle with the remaining oregano.
Serve hot directly from the gratin dish.
Cooking dried beans from “French Beans,” Georgeanne Brennan, Rancho Gordo Press
1 pound dried bean, picked over and rinsed
1 bay leaf
Sea salt.
Soak beans for 4 to 6 hours. (If you don’t have time to soak your beans, don’t fret. Go ahead and cook them unsoaked, knowing it will take a bit longer.)
In a large pot over medium-high heat, add beans and their soaking water, plus enough water to cover beans by a couple of inches. Add bay leaf.
Bring the pot to a hard boil. Cook for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to a gentle simmer before covering. Open and close the lid occasionally or keep it ajar to help control heat and allow some evaporation. Bean broth will taste best if it has a chance to breathe and reduce a little.
After about an hour, start checking beans for doneness. If the broth starts getting low, adding boiling water to keep the beans completely covered.
Once beans are nearly tender, add salt. Go easy at first and taste beans after a bit more cooking. It takes a while for them to absorb salt.