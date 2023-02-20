While we are all waiting for Chef Darryl Bell's Stateline Road Smokehouse to open on Vallejo Street in Napa, there are two opportunities coming up to taste the chef Bell's food.

Paul Franson in Napa Life reports that the Kansas City native will be guest chef at Clif Family's Street Food on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Bell's barbecue menu will include a brisket hoagie, Southern hot chicken and black-eyed peas.

This guest chef pop-up is a "Sip & Support" evening benefiting The Roots Fund, a non-profit organization focused on securing the pathway for communities of color in wine. Clif Family will donate 20% of all revenue generated from wine and food sales from 4 to 7 p.m.

The menu, as well as regular food truck menu items and wine orders, will be for sale from noon to 6:30 p.m. The Clif Family patio is open until 7 p.m. Place orders at www.cliffamilyfoodtruck.com, 707-301-7188 or in person at the truck. Pick up orders is at the Clif Family Kitchen at 1284 Vidovich Ave., St. Helena.

Chef Bell will also hold a pop up preview of Stateline Road Smokehouse at Loveski Deli at the Oxbow Public Market on Monday, Feb. 27, and Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.

These items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis:

-- BBQ half-chicken, $16

-- Stateline Road baby back ribs, $12

-- Kansas City-invented burnt ends, $18

--Yukon potato salad, $8

-- Cherry wood-smoked maitake and greens salad, $9

Twenty percent of the proceeds from this collaboration will be donated to The Cameron Thompson Legacy Scholarship.

Yountville Arts Legacy Roundtable Series

Yountville Arts presents a Legacy Roundtable, featuring four Napa Valley viticulturists, on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Yountville Community Center at 5:30 p.m.

Leading the discussions are:

-- Doug Hill, founder and owner of Oak Knoll Farming and vineyard manager and proprietor of Hill Family Estates

-- Mike Moone, founder of Moone-Tsai Wines, formerly president of Beringer Wine Estates and co-founder of Luna Vineyards

-- Pete Richmond, founder and director of Silverado Farming Company

-- Bob Steinhauer, president of Wineland Consulting LLC, previously 25-year vineyard manager and vice president of Beringer Wine Estates.

Four wine tastes with a cheese platter will be included in the ticket price of $30. Attendance will be limited to 40 guests. Rserve a place at www.yountvillearts.com.

