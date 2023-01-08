A Taste of Napa Valley: A Brown Sugar Kitchen Brunch with Chef Tanya Holland

Chef Tanya Holland will be at the CIA at Copia on Sunday, Jan. 15, for a Brown Sugar Kitchen Brunch in the Grove.

A Bay Area favorite, Holland is chef and owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland, host of "Tanya’s Kitchen Table," James Beard Foundation trustee and cookbook author.

The three-course brunch menu is inspired by her famed Oakland restaurant, which she opened Jan. 15, 2008. The brunch begins with a drink and shared appetizers for the table and continues with a choice of main course and dessert.

Known for her inventive take on modern soul food, as well as comfort classics, Holland will be signing copies of her new cookbook, "Tanya Holland’s California Soul, A Culinary Journey West" (Tenspeed Press October, 2022). She has also published "The Brown Sugar Kitchen Cookbook" (Chronicle Books 2014) and "New Soul Cooking" (Stewart, Tabori and Chang 2003.)

She competed on the 15th season of "Top Chef" on Bravo and was the co-host of Food Network’s "Melting Pot Soul Kitchen." A frequent contributor to the James Beard Foundation as a writer and chef, she now serves on the board of trustees and is the chef chairwoman of the awards committee.

Holland holds a bachelor of arts in Russian language and literature from the University of Virginia, as well as a Grande Diplôme from La Varenne Ecole de Cuisine in Burgundy, France.

She began her restaurant career in New York City as a server at chef Bobby Flay’s Mesa Grill. Later she worked as a catering office manager, and wine importer’s tasting assistant. She also worked as a food styling assistant to Roscoe Betsill of Metropolitan Home, Vegetarian Times, and Food & Wine magazines.

In France, she trained with Michel Sarran at Le Mas Du Langoustier on the Island of Porquerolles, and with Jean-Michel Bouvier at Restaurant L’Essential in Chambery.

After cooking school, Holland returned to Mesa Grill in 1994 to cook for Flay for two years. She spent two summers cooking on Martha’s Vineyard at The Oyster Bar and L’Etoile, and a winter at Hamersley’s Bistro in Boston. She received rave reviews as the executive chef of The Delux Café in Boston, and The Victory Kitchen in Brooklyn.

In 2001 Holland decided to move to warmer weather and explore the bounty of the California food and wine business.

Holland has served as the co-president of Les Dames d’Escoffier San Francisco chapter. She was honored by the city of Oakland when June 5, 2012, was declared “Tanya Holland Day.” Holland was rewarded for her “Significant role in creating community and establishing Oakland as a culinary center.”

Appointed a culinary diplomat by the U.S. Foreign Service Department for tours in Kazakhstan and Mexico, Holland also has taught classes in France for travelers and had traveled with the GlobalSF delegation to discuss food system sustainability in the context of climate change to Singapore, Hong Kong, Sweden and Denmark.

The Jan. 15 Brown Sugar Kitchen Brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $75. For more information, visit www.ciaatcopia.com/tanya-holland-event/ and for reservations, visit www.opentable.com/booking/experiences.