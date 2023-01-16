 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Taste of Napa Valley

A Taste of Napa Valley: Angèle Restaurant brings back meal kits

  • Updated
  • 0
Angèle

Angèle Restaurant has resumed its "Out of the Blue Door" home meal kit service. 

 Submitted photo

Reopened after its winter break, Angèle Restaurant & Bar is resuming its at home meal kit service on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The "Out of the Blue Door" three-course meal kits are packed, prepped and ready to finish at home. Below are three-course menus for next Wednesday and Sunday.

This week's menus are: 

Wednesday, Jan. 18

- Potato leek soup with Perigord black truffle

- Classic “coq au vin” red wine braised chicken with, mushrooms, lardons and pearl onions

- Chocolate mousse

- Angèle baguette

Sunday, Jan. 22

- Beet salad with goat cheese, arugula and Marcona almonds

People are also reading…

- Pork shoulder with, braised winter greens, dried figs and, pork jus

- Vanilla bean bread pudding

- Angèle baguette

The cost is $49 per person. Make reservations beginning on Jan. 16. 

For more information, visit www.angelerestaurant.com, email mail@angelerestaurant.com or call 707-252-8115.

The venerable oak at the St. Helena winery toppled around 4 a.m. Monday as a storm brought high winds and heavy rain through the Napa Valley.

Napa Valley speaks up: Letters to the editor for the week of Jan. 13, 2023

Our weekly round-up of letters published in the Napa Valley Register.

1 of 5
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio electric aircraft allows farmers to fly over their land

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News