A Taste of Napa Valley: Barbecue in Napa and a visit from an Italian chef

Chef Darryl Bell plans a Kansas City-style barbecue spot for Napa

Napa Valley chef Darryl Bell, who was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, has announced plans to open Stateline Road Smokehouse in the Rail-Arts District of Napa in the spring of 2023.

After nearly two decades of working in local restaurants, including Bouchon and Press, Bell has decided to return to his roots with Stateline Road Smokehouse, located in a former auto body shop at 872 Vallejo St., Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Jeremy Threat, a Napa Valley native and long-time veteran of the wine and hospitality industry, will serve as co-founder and director of operations.

They are planning a "high energy space with a trendy throwback to the true barbecue joints in Kansas City," according to Bell. With 1,000-gallon tank Moberg Smokers, Bell’s menu will include brisket, ribs, chicken, pulled pork, and "burnt ends – not as they are made in California with pork belly, but using brisket like they do in Kansas City where the dish originated."

Bell also plans to put a large spotlight on salad, grain options and fish. The space will have a fun bluegrass music atmosphere and seats for 100 people on picnic benches, with wines, beers on tap, and kitchen sink beers offered. Menu prices will range from $9 to $40.

Bell has earned local acclaim for his line of barbecue sauces, which are available on the Stateline Road website and in stores. He began perfecting his original sauce while preparing “family meals” for the staff at Chef Thomas Keller’s Bouchon. Keller himself became a fan of Bell’s sauce, asking him to scale up the recipe so Keller could serve it on his Seabourn luxury cruise ship menus.

After graduating from culinary school in Kansas, Bell became chef de cuisine at Benton’s Steak & Chop House before fulfilling his dream to work with chef Keller. He moved to the Napa Valley to join Keller’s Restaurant Group, and over the course of seven years, he worked his way to executive sous chef at Bouchon Bistro. Most recently, Bell was chef de cuisine at Press Restaurant in St. Helena under executive chef Philip Tessier.

While Bell puts the finishing touches on his own barbecue joint, smoked meat fans can find him at the Napa Farmers Market every other Saturday. (His next appearance will be Saturday, Dec. 3.) He is selling racks of ribs for $35 from 8 a.m. until noon or sold out.

“This past summer, I went to 17 different cities across the country to do a deep dive on different styles of barbecue," Bell said. "What I discovered is a lack of focus on salads and vegetables. Being located in California, we plan to change this genre and offer great barbecue and add healthy options.

“More importantly, we would like to keep Stateline Road Smokehouse affordable, so locals and neighbors can experience us two to three times a week if they want. Community and family are what drive us.”

For more information, visit www.stateline-road.com.

An Italian chef plans a visit

Italian chef Cristian Borchi, visiting Napa Valley for the first time since before the COVID pandemic, will be serving up private dining experiences, with his long-time Napa friend and colleague Diane De Filipi this coming January.

The duo has previously worked together hosting dinners and cooking classes in Napa and offering de Filipi's "Let's Go Cook Italian" courses in at Villa Campestri in Tuscany.

Borchi is the chef-owner of the restaurants Locanda L’Antica, Porta di Levante and Massaquoi in Tuscany.

"After such a very long time, Chef Cristian and I are organizing our Northern California culinary adventures once again," said De Filipi, who also plans to restart "Let's Go Cook Italian" culinary programs in the fall of 2023.

Meanwhile, to get a taste of Borchi's Italian classic cuisine, they will be scheduling both lunches and dinners in Napa Valley from mid to late January 2023.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed our cooking classes with meals program in past years, but feel that offering simpler private dining experiences is much less work for our hosts," De Filipi said. Under their new plan, "you simply set the table and then relax with your friends and family, while chef and I prepare your meal."

"You will be able to choose between family-style dining in four courses or four separately plated courses, as you prefer. Pricing is the same. You select the style of dining that works best for your family, friends, or clients. If you would like to host your event at your place of business, as long as there is a fully equipped kitchen, we are happy to create where it works best for you."

The price per person is $190 for four courses, without beverages. Menu choices will be provided at a later date for: antipasti/starters; prima piatti pasta course; a main dish with sides and dessert/dolce. Freshly baked breads are included. "If there is a specific Tuscan dish you would like us to prepare, we will try our best to accommodate your request," De Filipi said.

"We will require a minimum of four for each event. The maximum number of guests depends on you and what works best in your home or venue. Of course, we leave your kitchen cleaned and organized after your event."

For questions or to schedule an event, contact Diane De Filipi at diane@letsgocookitalian.com.

Morimoto Asia now serving dim sum brunch

Morimoto Asia Napa, which opened on Nov. 6, is now serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu features dim sum options as well as soup, rice, noodles and entrees. Among the highlights are include chashu pork bun, shrimp har-gao, pork and shrimp shumai and beef kalbi black petter.

For the complete menu visit, morimotoasianapa.com/menu. The restaurant is at 790 Main St., Napa.