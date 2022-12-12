A Taste of Napa Valley: Latkes, fried chicken and a holiday soup drive

The Latke Throw Down

Bardessono will host a Latke Throw Down at the Yountville Community Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Latke-making competitors include Jim Leiken, executive chef of Bardessono; Shane Soldinger from Silver Trident; Paul Brown, partner/chef/baker from Paulie's Bagels and Winston's Café in Napa; and Itamar Abramovitch, owner of Blossom Catering Company.

Judges for the competition are Ada Press, Stacey Bressler from Bressler Vineyards, Rabbi Niles Goldstein of Congregation Beth Shalom, and chef Christopher Kostow from Loveski Deli in Napa.

Judd Finkelstein will be the emcee for the event. Guests are invited to observe and taste the latkes from the contenders.

Tickets are $10 at yountville.com or at the door. The entry fee is donated to ParentsCAN. Reserve a place at events@bardessono.com.

Yountville Community Center is at 6516 Washington St., Yountville.

Dine and Donate to support the Napa High Choirs

Order a chicken dinner from Southside for their Fried Chicken Friday on Dec. 16, and 20 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Napa High School Choral Boosters.

Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance for a bucket of chicken and sides at southsidenapa.com. Enter the promotion code "DONATE" at checkout.

Pick-up is on Friday, Dec. 16 between 4 and 6 p.m. at Southside Century, 135 Gasser Drive, Napa.

A bucket of 10-pieces of chicken is $32. Sides include Napa cabbage slaw ($7 a pint), German mustard potato salad ($8 a pint), buttermilk biscuits (4 for $10) and chocolate chip cookies ($3 each).

Duncan Cooper, director of the Napa High choir program, announcing the Dine and Donate at the school's holiday concert on Dec. 9, said after he tasted Southside's fried chicken, he tried fried chicken at five other restaurants to see if any could possibly be better than Southside's. "None was," he said.

For more information, call 707-819-2400 or email mercy@southsidenapa.com.

1000 Cans of Soup

Be Kind Napa has launched the 1000 Cans of Soup Collection to help the Napa homeless shelter.

To contribute, drop off donations at Judd's Hill Winery (2332 Silverado Trail) any day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. until Dec. 31. If you can’t drop off your donation, they can pick it up from you. Contact Holly Finkelstein at holly@juddshill.com.

