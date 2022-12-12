 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Taste of Napa Valley

A Taste of Napa Valley: Latkes, fried chicken and a soup drive coming up

Latke Throw Down Leiken

Chef Jim Leiken presented his winning latkes to the judges at the first Latke Throw-Down in 2021.

 Michelle Walker

The Latke Throw Down

Bardessono will host a Latke Throw Down at the Yountville Community Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Latke-making competitors include Jim Leiken, executive chef of Bardessono; Shane Soldinger from Silver Trident; Paul Brown, partner/chef/baker from Paulie's Bagels and Winston's Café in Napa; and Itamar Abramovitch, owner of Blossom Catering Company.

Judges for the competition are Ada Press, Stacey Bressler from Bressler Vineyards Rab.bi Niles Goldstein of Congregation Beth Shalom and chef Christopher Kostow from Loveski Deli in Napa.

Judd Finkelstein will be the emcee for the event. Guests are invited to observe and taste the latkes from the contenders.

Tickets are $10 at yountville.com or at the door. The entry fee is donated to Parents CAN. Reserve a place at events@bardessono.com.

Yountville Community Center is at 6516 Washington St., Yountville.

Dine and Donate to support the Napa High Choirs

Order a chicken dinner from Southside for their Fried Chicken Friday on Dec. 16, and 20 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Napa High School Choral Boosters. 

Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance for a bucket of chicken and sides at southsidenapa.com. Enter the promotion code "DONATE" at checkout.

Pick-up is on Friday, Dec. 16 between 4 and 6 p.m. at Southside Century, 135 Gasser Drive, Napa.

A bucket of 10-pieces of chicken is $32. Sides include Napa cabbage slaw ($7 a pint), German mustard potato salad ($8 a pint), buttermilk biscuits (4 for $10) and chocolate chip cookies ($3 each). 

Duncan Cooper, director of the Napa High choir program, announcing the Dine and Donate at the school's holiday concert on Dec. 9, said after he tasted Southside's fried chicken he tried fried chicken at five other restaurants to see if any could possibly be better than Southside's. "None was," he said. 

For more information, call 707-819-2400 or email mercy@southsidenapa.com

1000 Cans of Soup

Be Kind Napa has launched the 1000 Cans of Soup Collection to help  Shelter.

To contribute drop off donations at Judd's Hill Winery (2332 Silverado Trail) any day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. until Dec. 31. If you can’t drop off your donation, they can pick it up from you. Contact Holly Finkelstein at holly@juddshill.com.

Why slave flipping Hanukkah latkes when you can make an easy oven baked family size latkes?

 

