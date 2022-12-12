A Taste of Napa Valley: Latkes, fried chicken and a soup drive coming up

Bardessono will host a Latke Throw Down at the Yountville Community Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Latke-making competitors include Jim Leiken, executive chef of Bardessono; Shane Soldinger from Silver Trident; Paul Brown, partner/chef/baker from Paulie's Bagels and Winston's Café in Napa; and Itamar Abramovitch, owner of Blossom Catering Company.
Yountville Community Center is at 6516 Washington St., Yountville.
Dine and Donate to support the Napa High Choirs
Order a chicken dinner from Southside for their Fried Chicken Friday on Dec. 16, and 20 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Napa High School Choral Boosters.
Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance for a bucket of chicken and sides at southsidenapa.com. Enter the promotion code "DONATE" at checkout.
Pick-up is on Friday, Dec. 16 between 4 and 6 p.m. at Southside Century, 135 Gasser Drive, Napa.
A bucket of 10-pieces of chicken is $32. Sides include Napa cabbage slaw ($7 a pint), German mustard potato salad ($8 a pint), buttermilk biscuits (4 for $10) and chocolate chip cookies ($3 each).
Duncan Cooper, director of the Napa High choir program, announcing the Dine and Donate at the school's holiday concert on Dec. 9, said after he tasted Southside's fried chicken he tried fried chicken at five other restaurants to see if any could possibly be better than Southside's. "None was," he said.
Be Kind Napa has launched the 1000 Cans of Soup Collection to help Shelter.
To contribute drop off donations at Judd's Hill Winery (2332 Silverado Trail) any day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. until Dec. 31. If you can’t drop off your donation, they can pick it up from you. Contact Holly Finkelstein at holly@juddshill.com.
Throwback Thursday: Napa Valley Hanukkah over the years
The Acree family gets help from the Money Smart class offered at COPE. Bella Bogart and daugther with friends light second candle of Hankkah
Jewish heritage display set up at Napa Valley Museum.
Hanukkah celebration downtown brings light to Napa
Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates the last day of Hanukkah 5
Temple Beth Shalom celebrates the last day of Hanukkah
Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates the last day of Hanukkah
Temple Beth Shalom celebrates the last day of Hanukkah
Menorah lighting
Chocolate and peppermint? What could be a better dessert combination for a holiday dessert? This make-ahead, moist, dense chocolate cake is studded with pieces of chocolate-covered peppermint patties, which contribute an intense mint flavor. Crushed peppermint candy adds crunch and a festive touch to the ganache topping.
An overnight French toast casserole means less work the day of the meal as everything can be assembled in advance. The final dish has a crispy golden top and pudding-like interior from the liquid-absorbed bread.
Sensationally celebratory, these cupcakes are perfect for all your party needs, but simple enough for a night in with friends. Learn the basics of turning almost any cocktail into a cupcake with these French 75 cocktail cupcakes.
This healthy custard pie recipe combines the flavors of gingerbread and eggnog into a festive holiday dessert. An easy cranberry sauce balances the sweetness of the pie with a touch of tartness. To lighten the load of holiday baking, each element can be prepared up to five days ahead.