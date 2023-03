In recent years, America has been bitten by the health bug. But once in a while, that familiar craving comes along — for the perfect chocolate chip cookie, warm doughnut, moist and melt-in-your-mouth slice of cake.

When the pang does hit you, these are the places where you can most easily satisfy it. Real estate intelligence site FindTheHome, using data provided by Yelp, calculated a Yelp Bakery Index for all cities (with over 100,000 people) using three different criteria. These are meant to measure bakery prevalence, inherent quality and quality relative to other restaurants in the area.

These three metrics include:

- Prevalence: The total number of bakeries in a given city.

- Inherent Quality: The percentage of bakeries in a given city rated with four or more stars.

- Quality Compared to Other Foods: The average Yelp rating of bakeries in a given city compared to the average rating of all restaurants in that city.