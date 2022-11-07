A Taste of Napa Valley: Thanksgiving at Napa Valley restaurants and resorts

Here's the list I have compiled so far of places to dine out (or to order meals to go) for Thanksgiving in Napa Valley.

My advice: make your reservations and place your orders early.

Napa

Angèle Restaurant will serve a three-course Thanksgiving menu for $120 a person, with choices of appetizers (chicory salad or potato leek soup), main course (roasted heritage turkey with sides or Boeuf Bourguignon) and dessert (warm apple bread pudding with vanilla bean ice cream or pumpkin tart crème fraïche) plus mignardise. They can accommodate vegetarians and vegan.

They will be open from are open from noon to 7:30 p.m.

Angèle Restaurant. 540 Main St., Napa, www.angelerestaurant.com, 707-252-8115

Boon Fly Cafe will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Boon Fly Café, 4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, www.boonflycafe.com, 707-299-4870

Cordeiro’s Steakhouse will be open from 1 until 5:30 p.m. serving a full menu and a turkey dinner.

Cordeiro’s Steakhouse, 2025 Monticello Rd., Napa, cordeirosssteakhouse.com, 707-224-1960

Downtown Joe’s will serve a classic Thanksgiving dinner for $24 per person for lunch until 5 p.m., then $28 for dinner.

902 Main St., Napa, www.downtownjoes.com, 707-258-2337

Farm at Carneros Resort will be open for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24, from noon to 6 p.m. They'll serve a multi-course family-style Thanksgiving dinner that includes fresh vegetables from its culinary gardens and desserts. The price is $135 per adult and $59 for children ages 3-12.

Advanced reservations are required. For reservations, contact Farm at farm@carnerosresort.com or 707-299-4880.

Farm at Carneros Resort, 4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, farmatcarneros.com

Fumé Bistro and Bar will be open from noon to 6 p.m. serving a three-course meal or $65 per person, plus tax and 20% gratuity. Children are $30. The same items are also available a la carte as well.

Fumé Bistro and Bar, 4050 Byway E, Napa, www.fumebistro.com, 707-257-1999

Meritage Resort will serve a brunch buffet in the ballroom, with reservations available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu will feature truffle turkey breast, crusted prime rib, assorted appetizers and decadent desserts.

The cost is $95 for adults, $45 for children aged 4-13 and complimentary entry for ages 3 and below.

A welcome glass of Champagne is provided for those 21 and older. Beer and wine are available at an additional cost.

Make reservations at www.meritageresort.com.

The Meritage, 850 Bordeaux, Napa

Napa Valley Wine Train is offering a Thanksgiving menu that includes a splash of sparkling wine and a 3.5-hour journey aboard the vintage train.

Get details and book at www.winetrain.com or 800-427-4124.

Napa Valley Wine Train, 1275 McKinstry St., Napa, 707-253-2111

Silverado Resort will serve its traditional Thanksgiving buffet in the Mansion Ballroom and on the Fairway Deck from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with seatings every half hour.

The cost is $141 per person, $71 for children ages six to 11; complimentary for children ages five and under. The price includes a 24% service gratuity charge and sales tax.

Reserve at silverado.idaypass.com.

The Grill at Silverado will serve its customary menu with Thanksgiving during regular hours. Make reservations at 855-829-0940 or www.opentable.com.

Silverado Resort, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, www.silveradoresort.com, 844-421-6474

Sunshine Café

Sunshine Café will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving its regular brunch menu with a turkey plate special.

Sunshine Café, 1540 Trancas Ave., www.sunshinecafenapa.com, 707-226-1540

Yountville, Rutherford and Oakville

Auberge du Soleil will offer its traditional four-course plated Thanksgiving dining experience in its restaurant.

The price is $185 per person, $70 for children under 12.

Book at www.opentable.com

Auberge du Soleil, 180 Rutherford Hill Road, Rutherford, aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil, 800-348-5406

Brix will serve a classic Thanksgiving feast including soup, salad, a choice of main courses with sides, and dessert miniatures.

Dinner costs $95 per person with children 12 and under $45. Children 3 and under are free. Wine pairing is available for $45.

The Estate Yountville is preparing a classic, multi-course family-style Thanksgiving dinner for $95 per adult and $48 per child (ages 12 and younger). All prices are subject to 7.75% tax and a 20% service charge.

Seating is at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Advance reservations are required. Reserve at nirving@theestateyountville.com or 707-948-5090.

The Estate Yountville, 6481 Washington St., Yountville

Lucy at Bardessono will offer Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24, from 2 to 8 p.m. for $135 per person. This includes three courses of an appetizer, entrée and dessert, with additional sides at $8 each .

Make reservations t at 707-204-6030 or on Open Table

Lucy’s Restaurant at Bardessono, 6526 Yount St., Yountville

St. Helena

Acacia House at the Alila will serve a "classic but enhanced turkey dinner" with choices of starters, sides and desserts, in addition to roasted turkey.

The cost is $125 per person.

Acacia House at the Alila, 1915 Main St., St Helena, www.acaciahouserestaurant.com, 707-963-9004

Harvest Table at Harvest Inn

Harvest Table at Harvest Inn will serve Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $88 per adult, $44 for kids.

Harvest Inn, One Main Street, St. Helena, www.harvestinn.com,707-968-5835

Forum at Meadowood will serve a seasonally inspired prix fixe menu featuring chicory salad with duck confit; seared scallops; turkey with stuffing, Yukon Gold potatoes, butternut squash, haricot vert and gravy and a dessert of pumpkin spice tart with dulce de leche and cider.

The cost is $122 per person plus tax resy.com.

Forum at Meadowood, 900 Meadowood Lane St. Helena, 707-967-1718

Calistoga

Four Seasons Truss Restaurant + Bar at Four Seasons will serve a three-course prix-fixe menu.

Reservations are required on OpenTable at www.opentable.com for $115 per adult and $60 per child. See menu at www.fourseasons.com.

Four Seasons, 400 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, www.fourseasons.com

Sam’s Social Club at Indian Springs is taking reservations only with and credit cards to hold tables upon booking. It will not be offering the normal dinner menu and lunch service ends early at noon to accommodate dinner starting at 2 p.m.

The dinner is $95 per person. The menu includes choices of a starter, main course, sides, and desserts.

A special menu for kids 12 and under is $35.

Sam’s Social Club, Indian Springs, 1712 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, www.samssocialclub.com, 707-942-4969

Dinner to go

Ad Hoc in Yountville is serving a feast to-go for four with a pre-brined and dressed ready-to-roast free-range grain-fed 14-16 pound Diestel Family Ranch turkey along with Bouchon Bakery pull-apart rolls, caramelized Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, bacon and leek stuffing, cranberry sauce and turkey gravy.

Cooking instructions will be provided at pick-up. Order at www.exploretock.com/adhoc.

Ad Hoc, 6476 Washington St., Yountville,

Ackerman Heritage House offers 8-inch butterscotch custard pie and Bourbon pecan pies to feed up to eight people.

The cost is $50 plus tax per item.

Ackerman Heritage House also offers an afternoon tea takeaways of pumpkin scones and crumpets with pumpkin glaze and pumpkin butter. It serves three for $45 plus tax.

Order at www.exploretock.com by Nov. 18. Pick-up orders on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ackerman Heritage House. Email questions to Alexia at alexia@ackermanfamilyvineyards.com

Ackerman Heritage House, 608 Randolph St., Napa, www.ackermanfamilyvineyards.com, 855-238-9463

Blossom Catering offers the classics for Thanksgiving for pickup or delivery on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

All items are available to order individually and include all the classics.

Each order includes a detailed timeline with simple instructions to follow. Items that require baking will come in a sturdy, oven-safe

Order at www.exploretock.com

Get more information at www.blossomcatering.com/thanksgiving.

Contimo is preparing stuffed turkey, a classic brined turkey, and house-processed meats, including whole smoked hams, country pâté and alder wood smoked bacon. Other items to order include sourdough and sausage stuffing, winter squash gratin, mini buttermilk biscuits, roasted turkey stock, chocolate chip cookies and Sammy Cakes pumpkin, apple and pecan pies.

Order at holidaysatcontimo.square.site.

Pick up at shop at Contimo on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Contimo, 950 Randolph St., Napa

Farm at Carneros Resort and Spa has a to-go meal of traditional favorites including an organic half Diestel turkey and fully cooked side dishes and assortment of traditional side dishes that serves four to six people.

Serves 4 to 6 people for $385. For reservations, contact the Market at 707-299-4820 or market@carnerosresort.com. carnerosresort.com

Farm at Carneros Resort and Spa, 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa, 707-299-4820

Four Seasons Truss Restaurant

Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley is offering take-home packages that include Diestel organic turkey or maple-ginger glazed Berkshire ham, golden apple chicory salad, butternut squash ravioli, stuffing, mashed potatoes and dill-roasted heirloom carrots.

Orders are due by Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at 707-709-2100.See to-go menu and order form at Four Seasons to go.

Four Seasons, 400 Silverado Trail N., Calistoga, www.fourseasons.com

Kitchen Door has to-go items including Chef Todd’s famous mushroom soup ($28 quart); sourdough stuffing ($18 quart); peppercorn gravy ($24 pint); mashed potatoes ($14 quart); roasted root vegetables ($14 quart) and salad dressings ($9 a pint).

Pre-order only by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 23

Contact heather@kitchendoornapa.com or 707-226-1560

Farmstead of Long Meadow Ranch can supply turkeys and pies. The turkeys are from Frank Reese. The seasonal pies are made by the pastry team in the Farmstead kitchen.

The last day to place orders is Thursday, Nov. 17 at www.longmeadowranch.com

All orders must be picked up between Sunday, Nov. 20 and Wednesday, Nov. 23 from Farmstead.

Farmstead, 738 Main St., St. Helena, 707-963-4555

Model Bakery has an extensive menu to order from, including breakfast specialties, organic artisan breads (includin rolls), and pies and sugar cookies.

All orders must be placed and pre-paid by 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Pickup is on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Helena 1357 Main St., St. Helena, 707-963-8192 Fax: 707-963-8037

Oxbow, 644 First St., Bldg. B, Oxbow Public Market,707-259-1128 Fax: 707-259-1169

The bakery is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Silverado Resort’s Market & Bakery's Thanksgiving to-go dinner includes all the fixings and serves 6 to 8 people for $175.

Placing an advance order online, then pick-up at the mansion and warm your feast at home.

Add on your choice of pie for $25 each. Order by Friday, Nov. 18. www.silveradoresort.com

Toasted offers pre/post Thanksgiving breakfast specialties including bagels ($28 by the dozen); challah rounds ($10): babka rounds in chocolate or cinnamon pumpkin ($15) and platter of a full bagel spread with lox and veggie ($150) and a veggie platter ($75).

Place orders by Nov. 21 to info@toastednapa.com for deliveries Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23.

They will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

Note: I'll be updating my list if more items come in. You can check for updates and complete menus at www.napalife.com/thanksgiving.pdf.