A Taste of the Valley: A burger special from Thomas Keller

If the $850 per person cost for inside dining at the French Laundry is too much for you, Thomas Keller's Ad Hoc in Yountville is also offering a burger special for the next few weeks. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m, they are selling grilled, prime beef burgers and crinkle-cut fries, with a selection of half-bottles of wine to go with the meal. A burger is $13.50; cheeseburgers are $14.75 and fries are $5.