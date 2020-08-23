A Taste of the Valley Food news from around the county

A pop-up barbecue from Market restaurant
Market restaurant has opened a pop-up barbecue location at 1255 Oak Ave. in St. Helena.
Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, Thursday through Monday, Chef Ernesto Martinez and his team are serving up traditional items such as tri-tip, ribs, grilled chicken, coleslaw and cornbread. Also available are chilled seafood cocktail and salads, as well as cold agua frescas.
Family style platters can also be prepared for your next family gathering or celebration.
The barbecue offers both on-site and take-out dining.
Call 707-260-5830 to place an order or for more information.
Napa Valley Bistro's news
At Napa Valley Bistro has added an outdoor seating parklet of 16 seats to create a total of 62 outdoor seats. Chef Bernardo Alaya created shade coverings that will help keep everyone cool and out of the sun during the day.
Sunday brunch is one of Alaya's favorite times in the restaurant as he is serves up dishes such as Brioche French Toast, Huevos Rancheros, and Smoked Salmon Benedict. Fresh, locally roasted coffee and "bottomless mimosas" are always on the menu. For a full menu, visit napavalleybistro.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/NVB-Brunch-Menu.pdf.
Reservations are recommended. Call 707-666-2383 or book online at napavalleybistro.com/reservations.
Alaya believes in paying it forward and does so by involving himself with local non-profits that provide educational scholarships. For the past several years, he has helped to raise funds and now is one of the directors of GrupoIndaparapeo, a non-profit organization that raises money to help underprivileged and low-income students in Indaparapeo, Michoacan (Mexico) and Napa Valley, achieve their academic goals by providing scholarships. For more information, visit their website grupoindaparapeo.org. Alaya has been a field supervisor and mentor for many high school and Culinary Institute students.
Charlie Palmer Steak food to go
While they wait for indoor dining to restart, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa’s breakfast and lunch menus are available to go. They serve breakfast daily from 7 to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Guests can order at the Charlie Palmer Steak bar or call ahead for pickup at 707-819-2500. Take-out orders are via OpenTable and DoorDash.
Charlie Palmer Steak is in the Archer Hotel, 1260 First St., Napa.
More outdoor seating at Oxbow Public Market
The Oxbow Public Market is adding more outdoor seating, with umbrellas, picnic tables and string lighting, in the parking lot between the Main Hall and the Annex that contains Gott’s, Model Bakery and the Fatted Calf. With additional new seating on the east side of the market hall, approximately 150 exterior seats have been added for Oxbow Public Market customers.
The outdoor seating is available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to Oxbow Public Market customers. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, visit oxbowpublicmarket.com.
Locals night with Hal Yamashita
Hal Yamashita presents Locals Night at Feast It Forward on Thursday. The menu is a Halnapa combo for $50, which includes truffle edamame, karaage fried chicken with yuzu mayonnaise, shrimp tempura, futomaki roll, grilled king salmon with teriyaki sauce and Japanese potato salad. Order in advance online at halnapa.com.
Feast it Forward is at 1031 McKinstry St., Napa.
