A Taste of the Valley Food news from around the county

Reservations are recommended. Call 707-666-2383 or book online at napavalleybistro.com/reservations.

Alaya believes in paying it forward and does so by involving himself with local non-profits that provide educational scholarships. For the past several years, he has helped to raise funds and now is one of the directors of GrupoIndaparapeo, a non-profit organization that raises money to help underprivileged and low-income students in Indaparapeo, Michoacan (Mexico) and Napa Valley, achieve their academic goals by providing scholarships. For more information, visit their website grupoindaparapeo.org. Alaya has been a field supervisor and mentor for many high school and Culinary Institute students.

Charlie Palmer Steak food to go

While they wait for indoor dining to restart, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa’s breakfast and lunch menus are available to go. They serve breakfast daily from 7 to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Guests can order at the Charlie Palmer Steak bar or call ahead for pickup at 707-819-2500. Take-out orders are via OpenTable and DoorDash.

Charlie Palmer Steak is in the Archer Hotel, 1260 First St., Napa.

More outdoor seating at Oxbow Public Market