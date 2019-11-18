Adam Perry Lang’s new restaurant in Yountville will be serving a family-style Thanksgiving feast.
The dinner is $65 per person for adults and $20 for children under 12. Reservations and walk-in’s are welcome from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The menu includes:
-- Pumpkin Soup with black trumpet mushrooms, apple and rosemary cream
-- Roast Turkey with garlic and thyme
-- Smoked Cured Ham glazed with chef Tim’s homemade sugarcane syrup
-- Mashed Potatoes with red eye gravy
-- Oyster Mushroom and chestnut dressing
-- Mashed Yams with sugar cane butter
-- Crispy Brussels Sprouts with bacon
-- Green Bean Casserole with toasted shallot crust.
-- Apple Crumble with vanilla ice cream and bourbon caramel
-- Cranberry Sauce
Perry Lang’s is at 6539 Washington St., Yountville. For details, call 707-945-4522 or visit perrylangs.com/