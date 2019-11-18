{{featured_button_text}}
Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner will be served at Adam Perry Lang's new Yountville Restaurant on Nov. 28. 

Adam Perry Lang’s new restaurant in Yountville will be serving a family-style Thanksgiving feast.

The dinner is $65 per person for adults and $20 for children under 12. Reservations and walk-in’s are welcome from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The menu includes:

-- Pumpkin Soup with black trumpet mushrooms, apple and rosemary cream

-- Roast Turkey with garlic and thyme

-- Smoked Cured Ham glazed with chef Tim’s homemade sugarcane syrup

-- Mashed Potatoes with red eye gravy

-- Oyster Mushroom and chestnut dressing

-- Mashed Yams with sugar cane butter

-- Crispy Brussels Sprouts with bacon

-- Green Bean Casserole with toasted shallot crust.

-- Apple Crumble with vanilla ice cream and bourbon caramel

-- Cranberry Sauce

Perry Lang’s is at 6539 Washington St., Yountville. For details, call 707-945-4522 or visit perrylangs.com/

