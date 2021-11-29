A World of Flavors at the CIA — and hardly any meat

Each year, the Culinary Institute of America brings together chefs and restaurateurs from around the world to see what's cooking and search for answers to the question: What does the future of dining look like?

It's far and away the best opportunity to hear — and sample — international trends and traditions in a wide-ranging conference that brings together everyone from street-food vendors to chefs crowned with Michelin stars.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Last year, the CIA made a valiant attempt to hold the conference online. It provided the connection and the chefs but could not, of course, serve up its most delicious aspect — the chance at breaks to sample what the chefs are cooking when they come to the stage to tell their story.

This year, it was back to an in-person meeting at the CIA at Copia in Napa. The 23rd annual Worlds of Flavor explored the theme: "Cities of the Americas: Landscapes of Flavor, Culinary Disruption and Renewal."

With international travel still restricted in early November, some of the chefs appeared online, and videos reported on such varied topics as farmers markets in Peru, which grows more than 4,000 varieties of potatoes, and the remarkable and diverse culinary scene in Panama.

For the most part, however, the chefs had gathered from around the U.S. How the pandemic months have affected them was a theme that ran through their presentations, but as uncertain as these times — and the future — may seem, it was clear that they intend to stay on their mission: feeding people.

"I can't even remember where we were two years ago," said Michael Beltran, chef and owner of Ariete restaurant in Miami. "But we all have story to tell when it comes to food."

Two things, however, were striking.

First, was the dazzling diversity, the global connections of American chefs.

Consider, for example, Melissa Araujo, owner of the Araujo Restaurant Group in New Orleans. Araujo is American of Honduran ancestry, "25% Mayan," she said, with some Italian added in. She worked in construction before turning to food to "discover who I was."

"Food is memory," she told the audience as she prepared a seafood stew that she described as "Spanish, African and Mayan." It's a dish she serves at Alma, her New Orleans restaurant, which she envisions as taking her guests on a journey through her Honduran heritage.

Her biggest frustration? "People who come in and ask, 'Hey, where's the chips and salsa?' I tell them," she said, laughing, "this is not a Mexican restaurant."

From Oakland came Domenica Rice-Cisneros, owner of Bombera, which went to the top of my list of restaurants to visit soon. Her food is a combination of her heritage and her environment. "People ask me, 'What part of Mexico is this from?'" she said. "I say, 'Oakland!' Well, it used to be a part of Mexico."

Another Oakland spot to try: Nelson German's Sobre Mesa, serving African-Latin small plates.

Gabby Maeda, executive chef of State Bird Provisions in San Francisco, prepared a favorite snack from her childhood in Hawaii, a Japanese-Hawaiian fried tofu pocket, "that combines salt, sweet and umami."

Also from San Francisco was Hanif Sadr, who was born in France and grew up in northern Iran, and today is the owner of Komaaj Foods in San Francisco. His business includes pop-ups, catering and Komaaj Kitchen, which serves dishes of Northern Iran, created with the seasonal products of the Bay Area.

And consider these chefs and their stories: Parnass Savang, cooking Thai food at his Tala Market in Georgia; Samantha Fore, serving Sri Lankan food in Lexington, Kentucky; Aisha Ibrahim infusing the menu of Canliss restaurant in Seattle with her Filipino heritage; and Eric Adjepong, a Ghanaian-American born and raised in New York City, who incorporates West African dishes he grew up eating in his Washington, D.C. restaurants.

All Americans with a story that they are sharing through the food — and we get to benefit from the cultural and culinary riches they bring to the table.

One of the most poignant stories, however, was from Hillel Echo-Hawk, the owner of Birch Basket Catering in Seattle. A member of the Pawnee people, she grew up in Alaska, and as she prepared a dish of blue corn mush, she tried to convey what her people had endured — forced migrations, resettling and legal battles — to reclaim the right to grow the crop that yields this one simple dish of their heritage.

What was the second remarkable observation that emerged from the three-day conference? How little of the delicious foods they prepared contained meat. Fish and seafood, yes; maybe a touch of pork belly or chorizo for flavor — but for the most part meat was absent from their creations.

In fact, the one chunk of "meat "I tried turned out to be a product from Pulmone Foods USA, which looked like steak and tasted like steak but wasn't in the least, beef. Just extremely good.

Years ago when I attended my first Worlds of Flavor conference, as I recall there American, Chinese, French, Spanish, Italian, Turkish, German, and Thai chefs all cooking together, fascinated by each other dishes, celebrating the differences. And I remember thinking it was too bad that chefs were not running the world.

Now, I realize chefs don't want to manage it, just to feed it. But they are leading the way.

Next year's Worlds of Flavor conference will focus on Africa. More information about Worlds of Flavor and the other CIA conferences is at ciachef.edu/conferences.