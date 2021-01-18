ABC reflections: sweet and savory memories in Napa

I wanted to make my huevos rancheros for Alexis and write about it for the Register. I tried to invite her to my home for brunch and champagne — a beverage she would never refuse — but we could never come to a date because one of her employees had a family member in the hospital and needed her care. It’s that kind of love and concern we could all taste in her food.

When I approached her about doing our wedding cake, she was overjoyed. She scheduled me for a wedding cake tasting. This, I was not prepared for. She explained to me that the choice of a wedding cake was very serious business and that I needed to be in the right state of mind. I don’t think the state of mind she was talking about, however, was a sugar coma.

It was during an afternoon in June, near the 3 p.m. closing time and we sat at a table next to the huge windows looking out onto Third Street. She said, very seriously, as if preparing me for some rite of passage, that I should not make a decision right now, but take the cakes home and sample them over the next 24 hours to make sure that I chose the right cake.