Last year when Napa chef Alex Soto got an email from that original international influencer, the Michelin Guide, asking him for a photo, he thought it was a joke.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

But he asked a friend to snap a photo and send it to Michelin. He said no one was more astonished than he when his tiny Napa restaurant, located inside Napa's one remaining bowling alley, turned up on its 2022 list of 17 new culinary discoveries in the Bay Area.

Soto said had never noticed anyone who might be a Michelin inspector dropping by for a taco at Lane 33. But evidently, someone had.

“In the category of bowling alley eats, mole and quesadillas aren’t likely to spring to mind, but Chef Alex Soto’s skillful, flavor-packed Mexican cooking served Wednesday-Sunday will change your outlook," Michelin wrote.

Fans who had discovered Soto's memorable dishes weren't as surprised at the honor, but they were disappointed when a few months later, Soto closed, citing the expensive repairs he'd need to make to continue cooking in the bowling alley kitchen.

Sarah and Aaron Rigo were among these. "We were bowling and we thought we'd get some food. We didn't expect anything great," Aaron Rigo said. "But wow."

They were also among the first customers when Soto reopened a new restaurant at a new location in January.

"We found you," Sarah Rigo told Soto as they ordered dinner at Lencho's in the food court at Napa Premium Outlets. "We missed you."

Lencho's, named for Soto's father, is the newest venture for the adventurous, innovative Soto, who came to Napa from Michoacán, Mexico, and found his first job washing dishes at the Meadowood resort in 2002.

"I was lucky to be around really good people," Soto said of his Meadowood experience, and he took advantage of every opportunity to learn about food. He kept working at Meadowood as he and two friends decided to opened a food truck. Pico Modern Taqueria was a hit. Soto's food was a combination of dishes he knew from his youth, he said, along with his own creative touches.

When the opportunity to have his own place at the Napa Bowl on Soscol Avenue came up, he decided to augment the usual menu of burgers and fries with his own Mexican creations.

He'd been there for a little over two years, through the ups and downs of the pandemic — "We were closed down three times" — when Michelin discovered his food. That turned a spotlight on the little bowling alley bistro, primarily equipped to grill burgers and hot dogs. Increasingly his prep involved traveling back and forth between Lane 33 and the kitchen of another tiny spot he had interest in at the Napa Premium Outlets.

Weighing the investment it would take to keep cooking at Lane 33, he decided to close in mid-October, four months after the Michelin announcement. At the time, he said he wasn't planning immediately to look for another place in Napa.

"I told my wife, I'm done with cooking," Soto said.

Instead, he went to work in the harvest. Then a friend from his Meadowood days asked him if he'd go to London to help open a new restaurant there. When this was finished, Soto went back home to Mexico, to El Cortillo, the village where he had grown up. "I had some time, just to relax and eat great food," he said.

Rejuvenated, he returned to Napa and looked again at the space at the outlet mall's food court whose offerings had been reduced to one lonely spot, Hunan China Express.

"I decided to try it," Soto said.

Lencho's at the Outlets

A bright blue sign announces Lencho's Mexican Food. There's a counter and behind a swinging door, in a cubbyhole of a kitchen, Soto and his assistants prepare his inspired dishes. Often, one of his three children helps behind the counter.

Promptly, his fans began finding him. On the day a Napa Valley Register reporter visited, two Napa foodies arrived at the same time: Napa's famed DJ Rotten Robbie, along with the equally renowned Annie Baker, aka Annie the Baker.

"We love the his tacos, of course," Baker said. "But today we're trying the quesadillas."

What is it about Soto's tacos?

"Sometimes I break the rules," Soto said cheerfully. "I sit and think about what would be good, and then I try it. I call them 'Napa tacos.'"

On the list you find familiar choices — asada (beef), pollo (chicken), pastor (spiced pork), and pescado (fish), but each gets special touches, beginning with the tortillas, house-made and sometimes enhanced with cilantro, cumin or other flavors.

The chicken taco, pollo con pipian, gets a sprinkling of pumpkin seeds. The fish taco is finished with house-made aioli, in addition to salsa, cabbage and cilantro. The beef taco has aioli, piquillo peppers and chimichurri. The savory pastor gets a sprinkling of pineapple, along with pickled red onions and cilantro.

Then there are the more unusual tacos, like the cochinita, a braised pork shoulder, and calabacitas, filled with yellow squash, zucchini, corn, onioin and poblano chili, and finished with cilantro, queso and crema. The taco Dorado d'Papa is a crispy potato taco.

The tacos range in price from $3.75 to $5.

In addition, Lencho's is making up other in-demand favorites, including burritos ($15) with a choice of meat, beans, rice, salsa and grilled onions and poblano peppers, and the quesadillas ($9 for cheese; $13.95 with a choice of meat). Crispy pork-filled flautas are three for $10.50.

Other specialty dishes include costillas en salsa verde ($16), pork ribs in a tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans, and the savory pollo con mole ($16) chicken in his mole sauce.

Lencho's also offers weekly specials. One not-to-be-missed dish is the pozole, ($16.95) a generous portion that serves two of the hearty soup, rich with hominy and chicken, which comes with shredded cabbage, onions, sliced radishes and tortilla chips, along with two salsas.

Mexican beverages are available, and, Soto said, as soon as "enough people have come here, I am going to apply for a beer and wine license."

With the announcement that Napa's longtime favorite Italian chef Clemente Cittoni will be moving into the space next to Lencho's, Soto predicted the outlet center's food court is poised to be come a hub for locals.

"I am back to doing what I want to do," Soto said.

The only remaining question is how long it will take before Michelin finds him again.

Lencho's at the Napa Premium Outlets on Freeway Drive is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The food court, located at the southern end of the outlets, has tables for indoor and outdoor dining.

Alex Soto opens Lencho's Mexican Food in Napa Alex Soto 9 Alex Soto 10 Alex Soto 11 Alex Soto 12 Alex Soto 13 Alex Soto 14 Alex Soto 3 Alex Soto 2 Alex Soto 1 Alex Soto 4 Alex Soto 5 Alex Soto 6 Alex Soto 7 Alex Soto 8