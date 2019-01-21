When I taste an American cheese that strikes me as exceptional — best of class, flawless, choose your superlative — I get pretty excited. For almost 20 years, I’ve been watching our domestic cheese makers learn, innovate and gradually command international respect. It has taken decades for “American cheese” to stand for excellence, not deli slices, and for our cheeses to approach the renown of our world-famous wines.
If you have any doubts about whether our nation’s artisan cheeses can now compete with the world’s finest, these 10 will convince you. They may not resemble anything from Europe (some do, some don’t), but in prime condition they are as good as cheese gets. I could easily add 50 more — we have a deep bench now — but these gems make the case and are available locally. Between Oxbow Cheese Merchant and Whole Foods in Napa, Atelier Fine Foods in Yountville and Sunshine Foods in St. Helena, you should be able to round up the whole group. Taste them all for a short course in what America’s top cheese makers can do.
Andante Dairy Tomme Dolce (California): Even people who think they don’t like goat cheese can’t resist the sweetness and mellow flavor of this six-month-old wheel. It is smooth, not remotely chalky, with a seductive aroma that merges caramel, garlic and aged beef.
Central Coast Creamery Dream Weaver (California): Like a goat’s-milk Taleggio, this semi-soft, squishy, washed-rind cheese smells of bread yeast, garlic and smoke. (It’s not smoked.) The edible rind is a little crunchy, the interior moist, supple and perfectly salted.
Jasper Hill Farm Moses Sleeper (Vermont): It’s not easy to make a tasty Brie- or Camembert-style cheese with pasteurized milk but Jasper Hill has cracked the code. Applause for the thin, even rind, the silky interior and the captivating aroma that hints of mushrooms, garlic and roasted cauliflower.
Milton Creamery Flory’s Truckle (Missouri): This cow’s milk Cheddar has a natural rind and some of those crunchy protein crystals that people love. Expect classic Cheddar aromas like toasted nuts and fresh-mowed grass but with a hint of pineapple as well. Flory’s is sweeter than most English Cheddar but it finishes with that signature Cheddar tang.
Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Toma (California): This creamery makes divine blue cheeses (Original Blue and Bay Blue) but I may love the Toma even more. A firm cow’s milk wheel aged about three months, Toma smells like warm melted butter. It’s well priced and well balanced between sweetness and tang. Once I start nibbling on Toma, I can’t stop.
Rogue Creamery Caveman Blue and Echo Mountain Blue (Oregon): Don’t make me choose between these two fabulous siblings. I love them equally. Caveman is 100 percent raw cow’s milk and has a natural rind. Echo Mountain contains 20 percent goat’s milk and is rindless. Both blue cheeses are dense, rich and buttery, with buttermilk or sour cream notes. They have plenty of peppery personality but no bite.
Shepherd’s Way Shepherd’s Hope (Minnesota): This unusual fresh sheep’s milk wheel is tender and tangy, like feta without the brine or a really tasty queso fresco. I find it completely irresistible. Serve it with cooked greens in winter, fava beans in spring, tomatoes in summer. It melts well and some chefs use it on pizza.
Spring Brook Farm Tarentaise (Vermont): Made with raw cow’s milk and matured for about a year, this gorgeous wheel was inspired by France’s Beaufort. The fragrance always reminds me of breakfast scents like buttered toast, cooked eggs and bacon. Tarentaise has taken Best of Show at the annual American Cheese Society competition not once but twice.
Vella Cheese Company Dry Jack (California): The granddaddy, the emperor, the king of California cow’s milk cheeses, the cocoa-dusted Vella Dry Jack tastes like nothing else. It has a firm golden interior with a nutty aroma and deep, layered, long-lasting flavor. Look for the extra-aged wheels known as Special Select.
Vermont Creamery Cremont (Vermont): This little bloomy-rind disk looks like a Camembert, but inside it’s richer. Made with a blend of cow’s and goat’s milk plus 10 percent cream, Cremont is not quite as lush as a triple-cream cheese but almost. The texture is silky, spreadable and voluptuous; the aroma suggests mushrooms and sour cream.
To discover more new domestic cheeses that are destined for greatness, join me on Tuesday, March 5, in Napa for a guided tasting of the “Best American Newcomers” (see information box).