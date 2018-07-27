A group of renowned chefs will gather at at the Restaurant at Meadowood on Saturday, Aug. 4, to create a special evening to benefit Brigaid, a chefs' project that is rethinking what it means to feed people.
Led by Dan Giusti, the former head chef of Noma in Copenhagen, Brigaid recruits professionally trained chefs to lead school kitchens and create delicious meals that meet strict budgetary and nutritional guidelines.
Brigaid’s model is fueled by the belief that students deserve real, wholesome food, cooked with care and passion by dedicated chefs whose role goes beyond simply preparing school meals. Brigaid chefs are motivated to develop meaningful relationships with teachers, administrators, and the community to change the way people think about food and the act of eating.
In addition to Giusti, the participating chefs include Christopher Kostow from the Restaurant at Meadowood and Charter Oak; Matt Orlando from Amass Restaurant in Copenhagen; Nancy Silverton, co-owner of Pizzeria and Osteria Mozza and founder of La Brea Bakery and Campanile Restaurant; James Syhabout, Commis in Oakland; Jeremy Fox of Rustic Canyon and Tallula’s in Santa Monica; and Naomi Pomeroy, Erik Anderson and Riley Redfern.
The evenings' collaborative menu will be predicated on food memories. The chefs will be cooking meals or dishes from their childhood that made them think differently about food and what it means to them.
Dinner pricing begins at $500 per guest, with 50 percent of the proceeds to be donated to Brigaid by way of New London Public Schools, their pilot site, but the hub of the organization. The goal is to develop Brigaid as one of the best school food service programs in the United States.
For more information about Brigaid, visit chefsbrigaid.com/. For reservations, call 707-967-1205.