An early summer refresh at the Presidio

When I stepped out of my car near the Upper Ecology Trail in the Presidio, heading for my lodging at the Inn of the Presidio, the history of the place was palpable.

I could feel the layers of those who had lived there, from the Chumash Indians to the Spanish and Mexican soldiers and their families. The silence was dense, the late afternoon mist hovering but held at bay by the thin sun. The towering eucalyptus and ferns along the trail beckoned. I had already begun to feel refreshed, surrounded by history and nature, 1,500 pristine acres of it, in the urban heart of San Francisco.

A military post for over 200 years, first Spanish, then Mexican before the United States took it over at the end of the Mexican-American War, the Presidio became a National Park in 1994, open to the public. Army buildings became museums, restaurants, offices, and homes. Trails, now totaling 24 miles, were refurbished and trees planted to restore the historic forest.

The Inn at the Presidio, like 450 other buildings in the park, is on the National Historic Register. The carefully restored red brick and white wood-trimmed building was once an elegant residence for bachelor officers, and today welcomes guests to its 22 rooms and public spaces, some of them with views of the Golden Gate Bridge.