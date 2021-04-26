An entire day of plant-based meals

Below are three recipes that would feed a family over the course of a very culinarily adventurous day. If my experience is any indication, most people eating these meals wouldn’t spend much time lamenting the loss of animal products. They would spend their time commenting about how delicious and satisfied they were instead.

To start out the day, try my family’s favorite breakfast burrito recipe. These are both satisfying and easy to transport for on-the-go people. For lunch, I love a quick but complex ramen noodle dish that incorporates sweet corn, crunchy water chestnuts, and a rich, savory broth.

For an evening meal that might be paired with a nice Napa Valley red wine, try this rich, lusciously flavored polenta with mushrooms and spinach. Polenta is simply coarsely ground cornmeal, and you may prefer to use quick-cooking versions or even grits, but I prefer the larger granules of a brand like Golden Pheasant. Normally a recipe for polenta brings the stock to a boil and then adds in the polenta — however, try this instead.

These three meals provide a window into plant-based cooking that is both healthy and also satisfyingly hearty. The dishes are tasty and relatively straightforward to prepare, but my real hope is that they provide you a base from which to explore.