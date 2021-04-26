An entire day of plant-based meals

Although plant-based meals have become more popular over the last few years, misconceptions remain. When I was growing up I was told that to be healthy I needed to eat meat, drink cow’s milk and eat chickens’ eggs on a daily basis.
Now we know that is just plain wrong.
In fact, consuming these items too frequently leads to an increased risk of diabetes, excessive inflammation, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, according to the National Institutes of Health.
On the other hand, a diet full of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and nuts has been proven to provide so many positive health benefits that it doesn’t make sense not to include them in our diets.
Eating a plant-based diet doesn’t have to mean throwing out animal products altogether. For the last five years, my wife and I (encouraged initially by our children) have been eating a diet primarily based on plants. Today my wife’s diet is 100% plant-based, whereas I eat animal products on occasion. To start, we ate one plant-based meal each day, but over time that grew to two.
Eventually, we came to the conclusion that eating animal products was unnecessary, and we didn’t even want them anymore. Eating plants made us feel better, have more energy and reduced our grocery bills by more than 30%.
One of the other myths I was taught as I grew up was that without animal products meals were bland and devoid of hearty, savory, and complex flavors and textures. This is absolutely not true.
As a former professional chef — I worked under Gary Danko, John Ash, and Master French Chef Masataka (Masa) Kobayashi, to name a few — though experimentation I have found a new level of complexity through plant-based ingredients and have learned a greater range of textures, flavors and aromatics by incorporating mushrooms, seaweeds, and fermented products into my dishes.
Yes, Julia Child might cringe at the suggestion, but replacing butter with coconut oil or braised ribs with a robust collection of dried fungi can have wondrous results.
A note about salt: In our home, we use many different kinds of salts — Himalayan pink, Celtic, Kala namak, Hawaiian red Alaea lava, Cyprus black, Maldon, Fleur de Sel, and more. Each one imparts a different flavor and texture to food. Below I use kosher salt as the bare minimum, but I often use Maldon in the burrito recipe, Kala namak in the ramen, and Fleur de Sel to finish off the polenta and mushroom dish.
A note about olive oil: In the recipe below I call for generic olive oil because it’s likely you have your own favorite. If not, I suggest using olive oil from one of the many local producers. This supports the local economy but is also often a superior product.
A note about gluten: We don’t have a grudge against gluten in our home, but we have found that limiting our intake has opened us up to alternative grains and pushed us to consider new means of bringing in our carbohydrates. That said, there are times when a crusty, chewy loaf of fresh bread is absolutely what is called for.
Below are three recipes that would feed a family over the course of a very culinarily adventurous day. If my experience is any indication, most people eating these meals wouldn’t spend much time lamenting the loss of animal products. They would spend their time commenting about how delicious and satisfied they were instead.
To start out the day, try my family’s favorite breakfast burrito recipe. These are both satisfying and easy to transport for on-the-go people. For lunch, I love a quick but complex ramen noodle dish that incorporates sweet corn, crunchy water chestnuts, and a rich, savory broth.
For an evening meal that might be paired with a nice Napa Valley red wine, try this rich, lusciously flavored polenta with mushrooms and spinach. Polenta is simply coarsely ground cornmeal, and you may prefer to use quick-cooking versions or even grits, but I prefer the larger granules of a brand like Golden Pheasant. Normally a recipe for polenta brings the stock to a boil and then adds in the polenta — however, try this instead.
These three meals provide a window into plant-based cooking that is both healthy and also satisfyingly hearty. The dishes are tasty and relatively straightforward to prepare, but my real hope is that they provide you a base from which to explore.
Could you include roast delicata squash instead of potatoes in the tofu scramble? Absolutely. Might you include a cashew-cheese egg, bean sprouts and mint in the ramen By all means! How about adding in 16 ounces of Beyond Meat “plant-based ground beef” to replace the mushrooms to make a Bolognese-style sauce for the polenta? Why not!
Eat well. Live well. Be well.
