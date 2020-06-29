Are you dining out in Napa? Is it safe? Is it fun?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you been out to eat in Napa Valley during June as restaurants have cautiously reopened?

I have. Five times.

This is mostly been because of my work as editor of these food pages, even for this story, itself. But while asking what and how are our local restaurants doing, I became curious about another question, which I posed to friends and colleagues.

An informal survey of friends and colleagues — have you eaten out? — yielded this: The most frequent reply? No. The most recurring concern? Is it safe?

Most typically, I heard: “We order take-out once a week to support local restaurants, but still feel safer eating at home.”

The most cited reason for not feeling safe? Fear of others not wearing masks, especially tourists on weekends; although one friend wrote that he tried dining out, found it “too weird,” and reverted to take-out and home cooking.

Surging numbers of COVID-19 cases and maskless visitors were the reasons most cited for feeling “we’d just rather stay home.”