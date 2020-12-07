 Skip to main content
Atelier Crenn celebrates with Casa Crenn in Los Cabos

Dominique Crenn

Dominique Crenn celebrates the 10th anniversary of her three-Michelin star San Francisco restaurant, Atelier Crenn, with a series of dinners at Montage Los Cabos in January and February. 

LOS CABOS, Mexico — In January and February, Montage Los Cabos will host “Casa Crenn,” a culinary series in partnership with Dominique Crenn, the only three-Michelin-starred woman chef in the U.S.

The series celebrates the 10th anniversary of Crenn's renowned San Francisco restaurant, Atelier Crenn. It is produced in collaboration with Xavier Salomon, executive chef at Montage Los Cabos, and Mexican-born chef patissier Juan Contreras.

The series kicks off on Jan. 21 with 12 days of culinary surprises. A 10-course menu of Atelier Crenn signature favorites will highlight local Baja producers and flavors. Casa Crenn guests will receive signed copies of the menu, as well as autographed Montage aprons.

Crenn was also nominated by the James Beard Foundation as one of the Best Chefs in America in 2018. Contreras has been a partner at Atelier Crenn since 2011 and their partnership is the foundation of Atelier Crenn’s success. 

The Montage Los Cabos Casa Crenn experience is available for $1,250 USD per person, plus tax and service fees and includes food, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. A portion of ticket sales will support local community groups in need of food and social services. Sponsors joining this special event include Sharecare, Jet Edge and Tequila Clase Azul.

 For reservations and more information about The Montage Los Cabos Casa Crenn Experience, call 1 800-772-2226, view the brochure or email casa.crenn@montage.com.

 Montage International offers a Peace of Mind Commitment and a Spirit of Now package. For each night reserved, guests can receive a $100 resort credit ($200 for suites, $300 for residences) and a complimentary upgrade at the time of check-in. To learn more about Montage Los Cabos, visit www.montagehotels.com/loscabos and follow @montageloscabos.

