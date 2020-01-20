Oxbow Public Market in Napa has announced two new tenants; Bar Lucia and El Porteño Empanadas will open this spring.
Bar Lucia is created and designed by Napa Valley residents Kara and Michael Lind, founders of Kara’s Cupcakes, and will be located adjacent to the existing Kara’s location in the south end of the main market hall.
Named for Kara’s great grandmother, Angela Luci and her daughter, Lucia, Bar Lucia will feature a variety of local rosés, sparkling wines and a menu of seasonal light bites, all designed to pair with the wine selection.
Among the menu items will be a little gem salad with garden peaches, Point Reyes blue cheese and toasted almonds, and a selection of artisan Panini sandwiches including a smoked salmon on rye with dill, fromage blanc, preserved lemon, fennel and a Petaluma farm-fresh egg.
Many of the garden greens, herbs and stone fruits on the menu are grown in Kara’s Napa Valley backyard.
“We enjoy a long tradition of celebrating in my Italian family, which always includes bountiful meals, homemade wine, generations of family, friends and good cheer,” Kara said. “Bar Lucia honors the memorable traditions passed down through generations of incredible women in my family who gave me the courage to pursue a creative passion and bring it to fruition. Whether it’s a large gathering, or casual get-together, please stop in, say ‘hi’, and have a toast to celebrate life’s greatest moments!”
El Porteño at Oxbow is the third location of the popular Argentina-inspired eatery offering traditional empanadas and alfajores, traditional sandwich cookies joined with house-made sweet fillings.
For El Porteño owner Joseph Ahearne, he said feeding folks good food is in his DNA. His mother owned Maria’s Restaurant in Napa, where Maria’s was a family affair with Joseph and his siblings helping raise cattle and hogs on the family farm for the restaurant well before the farm-to--table boom.
“Most of my days were spent in the restaurant’s kitchen reviving old family recipes like the empanadas we are now known for,” said Ahearne. “Little did I know that it would lead to a food business of my own, with the help of my wife Teresa and sister Maria Liza, a French-trained pastry chef, who helped create El Porteño’s signature empanada crust - a fluffy, flaky, melt in your mouth dough baked to perfection!”
Representing both the local food movement and the preservation of traditional cuisine, El Porteño’s empanadas fuse family recipes of generations past, using only ingredients that are organic, always local, and seasonal. Ahearne has made it a mission to partner with like-minded companies who share his same vision for healthy and sustainable food.
El Porteño at Oxbow will offer both savory and sweet empanadas. Savory selections include carne (beef), camarones (shrimp), and pollo (chicken), plus vegetarian options. Sweet empanadas include Dulce de Leche with Bananas, along with Manzana filled with pisco-soaked raisins, soaked with savory sugar. Alfajores come with a variety of fillings, including Dulce de Leche (Argentine Caramel), limón (Lemon), frambuesa (Raspberry) and more.