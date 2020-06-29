Bar Lucia now open in Napa at the Oxbow Public Market

Lind designed her food menu with the assistance of a consulting chef. It features Kara’s Cupcakes, as well as appetizers, sandwiches and salads made using local ingredients from purveyors like Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company and Model Bakery, as well as fruits, greens, and herbs from her Calistoga garden.

Bar Lucia will be phasing in these offerings over the next month or two. Current accompaniments are popular selections from Kara’s Cupcakes and a plate of salumi, Point Reyes cheese, Model Bakery crostini, toasted nuts, fig jam, and seasonal fruit.

A special menu feature is Lind’s unconventional flight of three cupcakes and three wines, with a choice of flavors like carrot, coconut, red velvet, and sweet vanilla paired with selections of rosé, sparkling, white, or red wines. Her banana, banana caramel, fleur de sel, Meyer lemon, and passion fruit cupcakes – as well as vegan – will be available soon as part of the menu rollout. Lind also offers gluten-free cupcakes such as flourless chocolate and sweet vanilla.

Also in the works is Lind’s “Bar Lucia’s Rosé Party and Pamper Pak,” which will include cans of Hogwash Rosé, branded glasses, pink gummy bears, pink nail polish, and a rose quartz stone because, “This is the stone of universal love—and we all could use some love,” she said.