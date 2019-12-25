As one of the most renowned culinary scenes in the country, it’s no surprise that Napa Valley takes even its breakfast and brunch seriously. From epic buffets to New Orleans-approved beignets, here are five ways Napa Valley goes above and beyond the standard bacon and eggs. After all, it’s the most important meal of the day.
The fine dining treatment
Fancy, multi-course dinners are all the rage in Napa Valley, but a couple of restaurants are flipping the script. The Acacia House at Las Alcobas in St. Helena offers a three-course brunch ($29, or $49 if you add bottomless sparkling wine) on Saturdays and Sundays. The meal begins with a selection of house-baked pastries and then you choose your main course—the chilaquiles are possibly the best in all of Napa Valley—concluding with something sweet for dessert.
FARM at the Carneros Inn makes their Sunday brunch a shared affair, so make sure you bring people with similar palates or diet restrictions. As a table, you’ll choose four items off the menu, like a lobster roll or brioche French toast topped with caramelized pears, honey, candied walnut, and vanilla chantilly. Each dish will be brought out one at a time on individual plates for $45 per person.
Save room for dessert
Sweet tooth? Donut despair. Boon Fly Cafe’s famous cinnamon-sugar donuts always hit the spot, and while the wait for a table here can be long, they can be ordered to-go when you call ahead. If you’re looking to share, the Sky & Vine rooftop offers its signature Doughnut Wheel—three flavors with three dipping sauces for nine doughnuts total—with its Sunday brunch.
Get an authentic taste of New Orleans with powdery beignets from Jax White Mule Diner, Farmstead or the Napa General Store, the latter of which stuffs theirs with chocolate. Calistoga’s Sam’s Social Club has churros for weekend brunch, Grace’s Table serves up an epic cinnamon roll the size of one’s head and The Charter Oak rolls over an a la carte pastry cart during its Sunday brunch service (good luck choosing just one).
For the ultimate sweet treat, head to Calistoga’s Lovina. The Hot Mess consists of a flourless chocolate brownie topped with salted caramel, white chocolate, toasted coconut marshmallow, cherries and pistachio gelato.
You have free articles remaining.
All you can eat
These aren’t anything like a cheap hotel continental breakfast buffet, so be sure to arrive very, very hungry. If you haven’t visited Brix in a while, brunch is the perfect excuse to check out their newly renovated digs. Their famous Sunday Brunch Buffet ($49 adults, $29 children) features several tasty stations: a seafood bar with oysters, shrimp, smoked salmon and clams, an omelet station, giant cheese board, selection of salads, dessert bar and then the many mains, which are cooked on the range, in a wood oven and on a charcoal grill.
Sky & Vine hosts an al-fresco Sunday brunch buffet. For $45, you get unlimited access to the buffet (stacked with the usual breakfast fixin’s, plus specialty items, like a Dungeness crab orzo salad), your choice of their famous Doughnut Wheel or a cheese and charcuterie board for the table, and the best part: unlimited mimosas and Bloody Marys. The killer, panoramic views are just a bonus.
Not your average breakfast cocktails
Mimosas and Bloody Marys may be breakfast staples, but these restaurants serve them with a twist. Lovina makes their mimosas with Lillet and a sorbet ball, Jax White Mule Diner has mimosas for men — the Bromosa subs beer for sparkling wine — and FARM at the Carneros Inn recently introduced Bubbles & Beignets, served on a mimosa cart on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As for Bloody Mary’s, Grace’s Table has crafted a unique chili-basil version and Downtown Joe’s garnishes theirs in grand fashion on Sundays with bacon and a chicken wing.
Wine with a side of bacon
While most wineries don’t open their doors until 11 a.m., a few have begun to offer early birds wine with their breakfast. Take Ehlers Estate, who provides fresh baked Bouchon Bakery croissants with their 9:30 a.m. Start Your Day Tasting. Davies Vineyards’ lavish Bubbles & Caviar Brunch, offered Friday-Sunday at 10 a.m., pairs Schramsberg sparkling wines with a whole ounce of caviar, quiche and smoked salmon. Domaine Chandon also now hosts a family-style Bubbly Brunch on Sundays.