The upper valley campus of Napa Valley College is offering Spring Beekeeping for Beginners from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.
Led by Jon Sevigny, longtime beekeeper, and beekeeping mentor, this course is designed for those who have little or no beekeeping experience and who seek more knowledge and practical hands-on skills in order begin owning and caring for their own honeybee colonies. It explores beekeeping, honeybee behavior and options available for the management of honeybee colonies. It is also an opportunity for people with prior beekeeping experience to refresh their beekeeping skills while gaining knowledge of the latest information on beekeeping options.
A mix of hands-on activities and lecture it includes essential beekeeping topics and how-to skills: the importance of bees, honeybee biology basics, beekeeping equipment (what you need, where to get it, how to use it), starting your first hive, maintaining a healthy hive, installing a package/nuc, opening, inspecting, understanding, and identifying your colony and its casts, reading frames, and how to connect with beekeeping resources and the local beekeeping community. A hive tool is included in the class fee.
A native of Quebec, Sevigny grew up on his family's maple syrup farm and came to beekeeping after working as a sommelier, wine buyer, and saucier. A frequent bee blogger, he is also involved with the open source Hivetool.org Lab that builds computer monitoring systems for placement in the hive.
Long pants and long sleeved shirt are required. No black or red colors. Hooded veils will be provided. Students must sign a liability waiver at the start of class.
The cost is $95. Register for class #74604. Registration information is at at napavalley.edu or call 707-967-2901 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus is at 1088 College Ave. St. Helena.