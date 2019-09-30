Calistoga Ranch, Solage and Auberge du Soleil have partnered with Food & Wine magazine to host the first Best New Chefs Reunion Weekend Nov. 14-17.
The culinary weekend will be hosted by Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis and Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle.
It includes winemaker dinners hosted by Hunter Lewis, winery access with Ray Isle, and a lunch and interactive cooking demonstration taught by Food & Wine Best New Chef alumni.
The schedule includes:
Thursday, Nov 14:
-- Cocktails and dinner at Calistoga Ranch, $225 per person
Friday, Nov 15:
-- Chef demonstration at Solage with Chef Ravi Kapur of San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club and a 2016 Food & Wine Magazine Best New Chef
-- Ovid Winery Tour with Ray Isle
-- Food & Wine Experience at Cliff Lede Vineyards with Matt Accarrino of SPQR and Nite Yun of Nyum Bai. $295 per person
Saturday, Nov 16:
-- Solage luncheon with cookbook author Maria Sinskey of Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Solbar’s Executive Chef Gustavo Rios
-- Dinner at Louis Martini hosted by Michelin-starred chef Daniel Patterson of Coi Restaurant.
More information is at aubergeresorts.com › napabestnewchefs