Calistoga Ranch, Solage and Auberge du Soleil have partnered with Food & Wine magazine to host the first Best New Chefs Reunion Weekend Nov. 14-17.

The culinary weekend will be hosted by Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis and Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle.

It includes winemaker dinners hosted by Hunter Lewis, winery access with Ray Isle, and a lunch and interactive cooking demonstration taught by Food & Wine Best New Chef alumni.

The schedule includes: 

Thursday, Nov 14:

-- Cocktails and dinner at Calistoga Ranch, $225 per person 

Friday, Nov 15:

-- Chef demonstration at Solage with Chef Ravi Kapur of San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club and a 2016 Food & Wine Magazine Best New Chef

-- Ovid Winery Tour with Ray Isle

-- Food & Wine Experience at Cliff Lede Vineyards with  Matt Accarrino of SPQR and Nite Yun of Nyum Bai. $295 per person

Saturday, Nov 16:

-- Solage luncheon with cookbook author Maria Sinskey of Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Solbar’s Executive Chef Gustavo Rios

-- Dinner at Louis Martini hosted by Michelin-starred chef Daniel Patterson of Coi Restaurant.

More information is at aubergeresorts.com › napabestnewchefs

