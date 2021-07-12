Betty Teller, Amuse-Bouch: Some assembly required

The day was getting on. I was getting a little tipsy from my second Pisco sour (how else was I supposed to use up the bag of limes?) and decided to speed things up by using as many of the remaining vegetables as I could in a giant pot of hot soup.

I chopped some bacon for the base, along with the leek, onions, carrots, parsnips and celery I found hiding under the lettuce. I threw in lentils from the pantry, tossed in the rind of Parmesan I spotted in the fridge (because, why not?), added a handful of small potatoes that weren’t getting any younger, threw in the radishes (they’re a lot like turnips when you cook them) and finished it off by chopping up the bunch of kale from the veggie drawer (seriously, it was like a clown car — you have never seen so many vegetables emerge from one bin) and wilting it in the soup.

I admit I got a bit carried away with my chopping (did I mention the cocktails?), so it was more like a stew than soup, but definitely delicious. What’s left is waiting for me in the freezer, as comfort food for when I get back from my travels.