Betty Teller, Amuse-bouche: A break in the weather

I’m not a fan of January in the best of times (which, in case you hadn’t noticed, these are not). It is often cold, gray, and damp. It gets dark too early, and even though the days are theoretically getting longer, that happens at a snail’s pace. And it is way too long. If it had any sense, it would follow February’s example and stop at 28, dumping the extra days onto July and August, where they would be appreciated.

And then there’s the added burden of New Year’s resolutions. I have never understood why humans are so contrary that they choose this dismal month to go in for self-improvement when the smartest move would be to crawl back into bed and hibernate until bud break. I’m not making any this year. I’m depressed enough already after weeks of gray rainy days, without contemplating ways in which I am lacking and need to better myself. (Yes, I know we need the water desperately. I can’t tell you how much I hate having to be grateful for weather I hate.) Plus, omicron has done enough piling on for a lifetime. This month hardly needs more.

At least it is punctuated by a holiday. I am so grateful to Martin Luther King Jr. — for his moral leadership of course, but even more for having a January birthday that finally gives us a break in a month that previously was as bleak, barren, and unforgiving as the surface of the moon. I truly welcome it on the schedule. But unfortunately, as a holiday, I think it still needs work.

You have to admit that it hasn’t quite settled in yet. Unlike practically every other day on the calendar, it’s not a great excuse for sales, as it follows too soon after the post-Christmas clearances. Given winter weather, it’s not much of a parade occasion. And worst of all, it doesn’t have any food traditions.

If it ever hopes to join the pantheon of top celebrations, it is going to need to develop some. Thanksgiving turkey, 4th of July cookouts, Memorial Day and Labor Day picnics, Halloween candy — all the greats have an iconic menu. Even lame-o Presidents Day has cherry pie.

I’ve been trying to decide what could give it some oomph, and soul food seems the obvious answer. It’s a contender, as is Southern cooking in general, but I’m afraid it might not capture the public imagination, because it doesn’t really capture mine. For example, I’d veto collard greens (because there is not a chance in the world I will ever advocate for eating collard greens). Cornbread is always great, but a bit generic. Black-eyed peas just got their turn on New Year’s Day. Memphis-style ribs? Let’s not go there.

I would suggest fried chicken, even though it already has a role on Memorial Day and July 4th, but the timing of the MLK holiday makes it problematic. Anything fried could have a hard time catching on in mid-January when all those who made resolutions to lose weight are likely to still be pretending to adhere to a diet. Ditto for mac ‘n’ cheese. It has the advantage of being wildly popular already but could face headwinds.

Perhaps we should go in a different direction. A signature dessert, maybe? The peach cobbler would be ideal if only peaches weren’t out of season in January. Pecan pie already has a role at Thanksgiving, but perhaps it could do double duty. Or Chess pie? Mud pie? Coconut cake? None are on anybody’s “lose weight and get in shape” list. But perhaps sweet potato pie could pretend to be healthy…

But it will never be spa food. Let’s face it, soul food and January resolutions are fundamentally incompatible. It’s a dilemma I will need your help to solve. Any suggestions?

Fortunately, we have time to work on it. Sure, the holiday is in a few days, but there’s no pressure. This year is a write-off no matter how you look at it. Any legitimate holiday celebration requires gathering people together, and thanks to omicron, that is very unlikely to happen this month. MLK Day is just one more casualty in the string.

So enjoy the holiday, but please don’t look for me to join you this year. My January plan is to put a big “Do not disturb” sign on my door and go back into hibernation.

Wake me up when the rain stops or at the end of the month, whichever is later.

Hong Shao “Red Braised” Spareribs

From "Xi’an Famous Foods" by Jason Wang with Jessica K. Chou

I actually have a cookbook called “Vegan Soul Kitchen” by Bryant Terry, that I thought might cross the divide. He is a brilliant chef, but even so, I couldn’t find a single recipe in it that called to me or that I thought would call to you (Seitan? Tofu? Quinoa? All fine, but hardly sure-fire holiday foods), so I put it back on the shelf.

Instead, I decided to move on to the next upcoming holiday, as it offers a lot more culinary inspiration. The Year of the Tiger begins on February 1. I pray that by then we will be past this omicron wave and I can think about rebuilding my social life by inviting friends for a Chinese New Year banquet.

Even if I am still stuck in isolation, I won’t mind being forced to eat leftovers. These amazing — and easy — spareribs are the best thing I have cooked in ages. I can tell they are going to be a new staple in my repertoire.

The only slightly exotic ingredients are Sichuan peppercorns, star anise and Shaoxing cooking wine, all of which can be easily found on Amazon if you can’t get to a good Asian market.

1/2 cup vegetable oil, divided

1/4 cup sugar

2 lbs. pork spareribs (ask the butcher to cut them in half crosswise into 3-inch pieces)

1 cinnamon stick (about 4 inches), broken in half

4 bay leaves

4 cloves

2 star anise pods

20 Sichuan peppercorns

2 green onions, cut into 1-inch pieces

2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

6 tablespoons Shaoxing cooking wine

6 tablespoons soy sauce

In a large Dutch oven or similar heavy pan, heat 1/4 cup of the oil over medium heat.

When it is hot and just begins to ripple, add the sugar and stir to combine. Keep stirring, being careful not to let it burn. Cook until the mixture is caramel brown, about 2 minutes. Add the ribs and cook just until they begin to brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Put the ribs with the caramel into a bowl and set aside.

Clean out the pot and dry it thoroughly (so you won’t get spatter). Put the remaining 1/4 cup oil into the pot and put it on high or medium-high heat. Add the cinnamon, bay leaves, cloves, star anise, and Sichuan peppercorns and cook them, stirring constantly, for about 1 minute to bring out their flavor (but don’t let them burn). Remove the bay leaves, leaving the rest of the spices, and add the ribs to the pan. Stir to coat them with the spiced oil, then add in the green onions, ginger, wine, and soy sauce. Stir and cook for 2-3 minutes, then add 2 cups of water.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then turn the heat to a low simmer and cover the pot.

After 30 minutes, uncover the pot, turn the heat up, and cook about 20 minutes more or until the sauce has been reduced to the consistency you prefer. Serve warm.

Betty Teller thinks every day should be the occasion to eat good food. Send your ideas for celebrating MLK Day to amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.