Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche; A taste of summer

The same was true of the Amtrak train I took later in the trip; it was the same as ever, including being half an hour late with no explanation. (Even Mussolini wouldn’t be able to get Amtrak to run on time.) And the only change beyond mandatory masking that I noticed on both the DC and New York subways was how pleasantly uncrowded they were, since folks in both cities were still largely working from home and not commuting.

The DC hotel where I spent a few nights was also sort of normal, though not quite: the gym and pool were open, but not the bar (where are their priorities?!), breakfast was a bit pared down, maid service was invisible and only on demand, and the elevators urged social distancing (largely ignored), but otherwise things were pretty much as before.

I just remembered this is a food column, so I’ll stop with the travel reporting and tell you what the food portion of my trip was really all about: reconnecting with my food roots. And fortunately, COVID had no impact there.