Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche: Are we there yet?

It’s March again, a full year since we climbed on this crazy pandemic roller coaster. It has been quite a thrilling ride, but please, can I get off now?

Fortunately, the quickening pace of vaccinations is giving hope of the possibility of normalcy returning before I go completely bonkers. I was finally able to get my first shot (Yay! Happy dance!), and every day I hear of more friends and family getting theirs. When vaccines begin to roll out to younger folks, I’ll believe we’re almost there.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In the meantime, I am cautiously optimistic that we may be able to put away our masks and learn how to interact with others without growling at them to keep their distance, at least by summer.

But this “light at the end of the tunnel” period may be the hardest of all. Knowing that it really could be over soon makes it not being over yet harder to bear. I am straining to burst my bubble and rejoin the world.

Here’s how bad my cabin fever is: When I got a jury summons for last week, I was excited by the thought of being able to hang out with a bunch of strangers.

Which of course is a classic example of “be careful what you wish for.”