Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche: Are we there yet?

It’s March again, a full year since we climbed on this crazy pandemic roller coaster. It has been quite a thrilling ride, but please, can I get off now?
Fortunately, the quickening pace of vaccinations is giving hope of the possibility of normalcy returning before I go completely bonkers. I was finally able to get my first shot (Yay! Happy dance!), and every day I hear of more friends and family getting theirs. When vaccines begin to roll out to younger folks, I’ll believe we’re almost there.
In the meantime, I am cautiously optimistic that we may be able to put away our masks and learn how to interact with others without growling at them to keep their distance, at least by summer.
But this “light at the end of the tunnel” period may be the hardest of all. Knowing that it really could be over soon makes it not being over yet harder to bear. I am straining to burst my bubble and rejoin the world.
Here’s how bad my cabin fever is: When I got a jury summons for last week, I was excited by the thought of being able to hang out with a bunch of strangers.
Which of course is a classic example of “be careful what you wish for.”
Because of course I got selected for a trial. A remarkably stupid trial that made me wonder if actual crimes are so scarce that the courts decided to go through the whole jury selection/trial process for this one as a practice session to make sure they still remember how to do it in case something important comes up later this year. (I won’t go into details, other than to suggest that if a cop wants to tell you that your car registration sticker is out-of-date, it might be a good idea to just let him do it.)
Alas, jury duty was not the social bonding experience I was hoping for. Justice in the time of virus is strange. We were spread out around the courtroom in both the jury box and the visitor seats with miles between us, so it was hard to connect with my fellow masked jurors. We couldn’t even smile at one another. And much as I wanted to do it, bonding through eye-rolling seemed inappropriate.
Even during breaks, they split us into two different jury rooms so we could maintain distance. We were instructed not to talk about the one thing we could reasonably have in common — our front-row seat to the awe-inspiring wonderfulness of the American trial system. (Which is not as entertaining as on TV, where the attorneys have to make their points articulately and in time for the commercial break. Let’s just say that real-life lawyers could benefit infinitely from having Aaron Sorkin polish their scripts.) We engaged in a little chitchat, but mostly everyone, myself included, sat staring at our phones.
We did finally get to talk during our deliberations on day three, when I discovered that they were in fact a remarkably astute group of folks (in that we all agreed on the facts and our verdict in record time, with very little dissension). Even though we only got to talk for about an hour, I am sure I would enjoy seeing them again if I were to encounter them around town. (Unfortunately, with masking, chances of my recognizing any of them are pretty slim, however.)
It was an interesting interlude, though you know life is pretty dull when jury duty is the week’s highlight. At least it brought me three days closer to the possibility of real face-to-visible-face socializing again. Here’s hoping we get there soon.
While we’re waiting, do me one favor. When we can get together again, I’d like to see you in person, not in court.
So please go make sure your car registration is up-to-date.
Curried Parsnip Soup
When I checked out my fridge after a tiring day of upholding justice, I didn’t find much other than a large bunch of parsnips from my farm box delivery. I find parsnips bitter and don’t care for them, which is why they were still hanging around in the veggie bin. I couldn’t bear to put my mask back on to go to the store, so I resigned myself and pulled them out to cook.
I settled on soup because it offered the best option for mellowing out the flavor with other ingredients. Pureed soups are a great chef's secret. You can make them from almost any vegetable and end up with a healthy, satisfying, low-calorie dish that feels like it is loaded with cream.
A white vegetable like parsnips would ordinarily yield a bland-looking white soup, but with the carrots, curry powder and some added turmeric, this one ended up a gorgeous golden color that practically begged to be eaten. And it tasted so good it changed my mind about parsnips.
1 Tbsp. butter
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, smashed with the side of the knife and chopped
2 carrots, peeled and chopped
4 parsnips (1 pound), peeled and chopped
1 apple, peeled, cored and chopped
4 cups chicken or vegetable stock
1-1/2 tsp. Madras curry powder
1/2 tsp. turmeric
Salt and pepper
1 cup milk or additional stock to thin the soup
Greek yogurt for serving
Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat and add the onion and carrots. Cook for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions begin to soften. Add the garlic and continue to cook for another minute or two. Add the parsnips, apple, chicken stock, curry powder, turmeric and about 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer and cook until the parsnips are tender, about 15 minutes.
Take the pan off the heat and let the mixture cool for a few minutes for safety. Then transfer to a blender in batches and puree, returning the puree to another pan. Check the seasonings, adding more salt and pepper if needed. Reheat the soup. If it is too thick, add about a cup more stock or milk to thin it. (If you used milk, be careful not to boil it or it may curdle.)
Serve hot, garnishing each bowl with a large dollop of Greek yogurt.
