Betty Teller Amuse-bouche: Bursting my bubble

Pop! That’s the sound of champagne bottles — and my life — opening up. Please join me in a toast to brilliant vaccine scientists and freedom. Or if you aren’t quite there yet, drink up knowing your day is coming very soon. (And if you haven’t lined up your shot yet, what is wrong with you? Get with the program, herd.)
I am delighted to have achieved some level of immunity and have been partying for days. In a stroke of amazing good fortune, my two-week post-vaccine period ended on my birthday this month, giving me two major things to celebrate at once and the opportunity to finally do that celebrating in person, unmasked, with friends and family.
One of the main reasons I was so antsy to get my first vaccine shot back in February is that I was desperately hoping to have the second jab in time for this birthday, which was one of those big ones with a zero at the end. A friend promised to throw me a party with members of our cookbook club if we were both vaccinated in time, and I really wanted that to happen.
Because I was owed a party, big time. Last year, my sisters and I had planned a combined Seder/birthday family gathering in Los Angeles. Having my birthday land smack on Passover is not my favorite thing, but at least it was a celebration. I figured the four glasses of wine at the Seder would make up for having to share the day with Moses and that means pharaoh.
But then the world shut down and we had to cancel it and remain home in our respective pods. What a rip-off 2020 was! No Seder, no party, no sisters, no elbowing Moses out of the way to be the center of attention. And of course, no birthday cake, not even the kosher-for-Passover torte Judy added to the menu as a sop for the birthday girl. On my big day, I was home alone without as much as a macaroon with a candle stuck in it.
I know, poor pitiful me. It’s not like COVID made anyone else miss out on something important last year. And yes, a birthday is pretty minor in the great scheme of things. But this virus has taken so much of the fun out of life that even something as small as a birthday party feels like a major victory over it.
Besides, even though I get older every day (as my body is kind enough to remind me), I only get to enjoy it and make a big deal out of it once a year. I didn’t want to miss the opportunity once again.
I think my friends, family, and the universe all felt the same way. With vaccinations, two of my sisters were able to come to town for a happy reunion. Napa hit “orange” level just in time for our birthday dinner inside (!) in a restaurant. My book club met for the first time in months for a celebratory lunch the next day.
And the weekend gathering with my cookbook club friends was a truly great party, with nothing “virtual” about it. It made me realize how very much I had missed the lovely, headache-inducing din of five conversations taking place at once over clinking glasses and shared food.
It was a fun birthday party, and likely my last one.
No, no, don’t worry, I’m not planning to leave the planet this year. I expect to be here well into the future and enjoying a party every spring.
But having achieved an ominously large-sounding age number, I don’t see any reason to keep adding to it.
I’ll still be celebrating every April, but I’ll be observing a new personal holiday that just happens to coincide with what would otherwise be my birthday. It commemorates the most important thing that has happened to me in 2021, something I hope to look back on as a major turning point in my life.
I’m calling it COVID Liberation Day.
Ginger Pound Cake
From "Fields of Greens" by Annie Somerville
In addition to the stunning Sweetie Pies raspberry ganache cake that my third sister sent for the party, dessert treats at the party included Krispy Kreme doughnuts (a vaccine celebration), Judy’s amazing chocolate cookies (I’ll share the recipe once my hips are up to the challenge of testing it out) and this fantastic ginger pound cake made by my hostess.
As you have probably noticed over the years, I love ginger and I have never seen a recipe that couldn’t be improved by adding some. I can’t believe I didn’t know about this cake before. It’s so good, I will never bake a plain pound cake again.
I plan to use it underneath a layer of fresh strawberries and whipped cream this week as I continue my liberation celebrations. If you share my ginger addiction, I recommend you do the same.
3-3/4 cups sifted flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 pound (4 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 tsp. grated lemon or orange zest
2-1/2 cups sugar
6 eggs, at room temperature
1/4 cup (4 Tbsp.) finely grated fresh ginger
1 cup milk
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Butter and lightly flour a 10-inch tube pan or two loaf pans.
Sift the flour, baking powder and salt together into a bowl. In a stand mixer, cream together the butter and zest until light and fluffy, then gradually add the sugar, mixing until it is fluffy again. Add the eggs one at a time, incorporating them completely each time, then mix in the fresh ginger. Alternate adding the flour and milk while the mixer is running, incorporating thoroughly after each addition and ending with flour.
Pour the batter into the prepared pans and bake for 1 hour and 45 minutes or up to two hours, until a skewer inserted into the cakes comes up clean.
Serve warm or at room temperature, alone, with whipped cream, with fresh fruit or fruit compote or any other way that appeals to you.
Betty Teller hopes the whole world will soon be celebrating COVID liberation. Tell her your party plans at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.