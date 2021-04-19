Betty Teller Amuse-bouche: Bursting my bubble

But then the world shut down and we had to cancel it and remain home in our respective pods. What a rip-off 2020 was! No Seder, no party, no sisters, no elbowing Moses out of the way to be the center of attention. And of course, no birthday cake, not even the kosher-for-Passover torte Judy added to the menu as a sop for the birthday girl. On my big day, I was home alone without as much as a macaroon with a candle stuck in it.

I know, poor pitiful me. It’s not like COVID made anyone else miss out on something important last year. And yes, a birthday is pretty minor in the great scheme of things. But this virus has taken so much of the fun out of life that even something as small as a birthday party feels like a major victory over it.

Besides, even though I get older every day (as my body is kind enough to remind me), I only get to enjoy it and make a big deal out of it once a year. I didn’t want to miss the opportunity once again.

I think my friends, family, and the universe all felt the same way. With vaccinations, two of my sisters were able to come to town for a happy reunion. Napa hit “orange” level just in time for our birthday dinner inside (!) in a restaurant. My book club met for the first time in months for a celebratory lunch the next day.