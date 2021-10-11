Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche: Going nuts

I went online to the Farmers’ Almanac and found instructions on how to prepare them. What a pain in the neck they are! To begin with, when fresh, like mine are, the shells are a bit soft and hard to crack, so the Almanac suggests storing the acorns in a warm, dry place for a year. (Right. Just what I need, a large bag of tempting rodent food sitting in my garage or shed all year. Why do I not think that is a good idea?)

Fortunately, they don’t have to age; that’s just a suggestion to make them easier to handle. I tried cracking open a couple of dozen fresh ones and it wasn’t impossible, though if acorn-eating becomes a thing, someone is going to have to invent a better nutcracker. Acorns are long and skinny and have very little interest in sticking around to be cracked open. They’d much rather fly around the room. My heavy Thai stone mortar and pestle was a better idea.

After I managed to get some open, I have to admit they looked pretty tasty. The insides are cream-colored and tend to separate easily into two large pieces. I was tempted to pop one in my mouth, but that would have been a big mistake. They don’t come out of the shell ready to eat like walnuts or pecans. Cracking them open is only step one.