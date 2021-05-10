Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche:Prisoners of our own device

A funny thing happened to me the other day…
Oh, wow. I really wish I could say that. If it were true, I might actually have something to write about today. But nothing funny has happened to me in months.
To tell the truth, nothing unfunny has happened either, unless you consider major sneezing fits from oak pollen to be an event. (I’m rapidly losing respect for my oak tree Woody, now that I realize he is a promiscuous, amoral slut who wants to spread his seed to every living creature within a thousand feet of my yard or, failing that, to turn my patio into a fuzzy playpen for his evil pals, the squirrels that ate my heating ducts.)
Beyond an attack of the allergies I claim not to have, nothing much has been happening at all this spring. A year in suspended animation is still taking its toll. I thought life after vaccination would be livelier, but so far, the weeks still seem to be moving in super slo-mo.
True, my book club, the cookbook club and other social groups have stirred to life, and things are beginning to creep toward normalcy, so my calendar isn’t as completely blank as it was six months ago. But everything and everyone seems marked by hesitancy.
I’m hesitant myself. I talk about planning trips and get-togethers and dinner parties, but so far it is all just talk. I keep trying to expand my stride, but I’m still just taking baby steps. And those around me seem to be tiptoeing even more slowly.
After more than a year of fearing every human contact, viewing supermarkets as the devil’s playground, donning a mask to take a walk — and then glaring at anyone who dared to come within 10 yards, seeing even close friends as potential disease-bearing vectors and treating an outdoor lunch in a wind tunnel as a thrilling and dangerous excursion, returning to what used to be normal may take a lot more than just sounding the all-clear signal.
A friend commented recently that it’s like we have Stockholm Syndrome, the tendency of prisoners to emotionally bond with their captor. COVID has so controlled our lives for so long that we identify with it and are almost reluctant to take away its power.
How else can you explain fully vaccinated friends who still shudder at the idea of sitting inside at a restaurant table with other fully vaccinated friends, attended by fully vaccinated servers, eating food prepared by a fully vaccinated chef?
Or those who, upon noticing my shiny new toenail polish, ask me about my excursion to the nail salon as if I had taken a solo safari through lion country. Those who still pace uneasily when invited inside, and edge toward the patio. Who wonder at my daring in working out at a gym with younger people who may not yet be two weeks past a second jab.
Are we addicted to the fear? We seem to be having a hard time letting it go. Maybe those of us who jumped at the chance to get inoculated have more in common with the anti-vaxxers than we know. None of us seems to fully trust the science.
But I really do trust it. And I am thoroughly tired of letting an invisible virus scare me into inaction. It is time to get on with things.
As soon as I finish this column, I’m heading outside to sweep Woody’s latest offerings off the patio, so I can invite friends over for drinks outdoors before easing them inside for an actual sit-down, mask-less dinner party this weekend.
Though come to think of it, maybe I should call to invite them before I sweep.
With everyone still so skittish, sneezing at them over the phone might not be the best idea.
Quick Rhubarb Chutney
Even while celebrating our relative liberation in the U.S., my heart has been hurting for India as the pandemic rages on there. In solidarity, I plan on cooking an Indian menu for my dinner party. I thought I would start with the chutney today, as it can be made in advance.
I love chutneys of every type, but especially the sweet-sour-hot combination of fruit-based ones. Rhubarb is in season right now — and one of my favorite sour tastes — so I did some web surfing and pulled together this one from a couple of versions I found online.
If you aren’t planning to cook Indian food, this would be a great accompaniment to pork loin or chicken instead.
1/4 cup cider vinegar
2/3 cup sugar
1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
1 Tbsp. grated fresh ginger
1 small apple, peeled, cored and finely chopped
2 whole cloves
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. chili powder
1 pinch ground cumin
1 pinch red pepper flakes
4 stalks rhubarb, chopped (about 3-1/2 cups)
1/2 cup dried tart cherries
Place the vinegar and sugar together in a medium-sized saucepan. Heat over medium-low, stirring until the sugar is completely dissolved. Add the onions, garlic, ginger, apple and spices, stirring well. Cook for about 1 minute, then stir in the rhubarb and dried cherries.
Cook until the rhubarb is tender, about 6 minutes.
Pour into a storage container and chill.
Betty Teller is planning an escape from her COVID captor. Aid and abet her at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.