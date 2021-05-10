Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche:Prisoners of our own device

After more than a year of fearing every human contact, viewing supermarkets as the devil’s playground, donning a mask to take a walk — and then glaring at anyone who dared to come within 10 yards, seeing even close friends as potential disease-bearing vectors and treating an outdoor lunch in a wind tunnel as a thrilling and dangerous excursion, returning to what used to be normal may take a lot more than just sounding the all-clear signal.

A friend commented recently that it’s like we have Stockholm Syndrome, the tendency of prisoners to emotionally bond with their captor. COVID has so controlled our lives for so long that we identify with it and are almost reluctant to take away its power.

How else can you explain fully vaccinated friends who still shudder at the idea of sitting inside at a restaurant table with other fully vaccinated friends, attended by fully vaccinated servers, eating food prepared by a fully vaccinated chef?

Or those who, upon noticing my shiny new toenail polish, ask me about my excursion to the nail salon as if I had taken a solo safari through lion country. Those who still pace uneasily when invited inside, and edge toward the patio. Who wonder at my daring in working out at a gym with younger people who may not yet be two weeks past a second jab.