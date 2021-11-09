Betty Teller, Amuse-Bouche: Recharging my motor

Those urgent robocalls warning me that my car warranty is about to expire really make me laugh. They need to check their facts — the warranty on my sleek little convertible ran out more than 15 years ago. Mona (that’s my car’s name) has been motoring along just fine without one for most of the past two decades.

I admit that part of me would like a shiny new electric car with back-up cameras and all the other bells and whistles they have invented since 2001, but there’s only room for one car in my life (and my garage) and I could never part with Mona. She was born a classic car, and I plan to keep her until she qualifies for license plates that recognize that status.

We have been together for so long that I identify with her. After all, we have a lot in common. We are both well-maintained, with mostly original parts and low mileage. We can still garner compliments on our style, sophistication and good looks when we get shined up to go out. We are fairly mellow and low maintenance, but when we let our hair (or top) down, we can hang out with fast company and hold our own. And it goes without saying that neither of us looks or acts our age.

(Please, dear readers, if you disagree with anything in the preceding paragraph, do me a favor and keep it to yourself. Mona is very sensitive and still having a hard time dealing with turning 20. Those years that end in a zero are tough.)

I have never identified with her more than I did last week, when I turned the key and her battery was dead.

Mine has been feeling rundown as well. And for the same reason as Mona’s: too much time hanging around the house, too many short trips to run boring local errands and not enough longer travel to recharge.

When the AAA guy came to give her a jump, I nearly asked him to connect me to the cables too. I needed that jolt of energy as much as Mona did. But unfortunately, my roadside protection plan doesn’t include restarting my personal engine. I had to figure that one out on my own.

I couldn’t plug myself into a new battery, so instead, I went to my happy place to recharge my existing energy supply. Fortunately (since this is a food column), that’s my kitchen.

I realize that some people (including some of you, I’m sure) think of cooking as a chore and a means to an end (dinner), but for me it is a creative outlet in its own right. I rejoice in the alchemy of turning piles of ingredients into completed dishes, but the process is as enthralling as the product. When I am on a roll, I barely notice the hours flying by.

To start with, I finally finished the acorn experiment, drying, toasting and grinding them. But ugh. I have yet to find a way to use the acorn meal that would disguise its slightly bitter and “healthy like a dry bran muffin” flavor. Not going to happen. I haven’t had my DNA done, but I’m pretty sure there are no squirrels in my family tree.

The acorns were a dud, and not enough to get my engine going. My battery was so low that I needed a kitchen marathon to get into gear. So I invited friends to dinner, planned a ridiculously ambitious menu, risked taking Mona on yet another too-short trip to the grocery store to stock up (fortunately, she survived it) and started cooking. And cooking.

I played in my kitchen for two days. Which I freely admit was nuts, if the goal was simply to produce dinner. A party for four people is not that complicated. But my real aim was to improve mental health.

And it worked.

All that cooking was physically tiring but so stimulating to my spirits that by the time my friends arrived, I was buzzing with energy.

Two weeks later, I’m still operating at full charge, but I’m not so sure about Mona. I’ve tried to get her to follow my example to keep herself charged, but has never set foot (or tire) in a kitchen and isn’t interested in the least.

She’s one of those odd creatures that think food is just fuel.

Kofta (meatballs) and Cauliflower with Tahini Sauce

From Falastin by Sami Tamimi and Tara Wigley

The most recent selection at my cookbook club was Falastin, featuring Palestinian food. I keep trying to put it back on the shelf, but everything in it is so good, I can’t stop dipping into it. Do yourself a favor and check it out.

I made these meatballs for my dinner party, thinking they would be an appetizer. But the dish is so hearty, it is really a main course. Just add a salad and maybe some pita bread to round out the meal.

The recipe looks long and complicated, but don’t be intimidated. It is basically gussied-up meatballs in a rich sauce, made with ingredients that are likely already in your pantry or easy to find.

Serves 4-6

For the cauliflower

1 small head cauliflower

2 Tbsp. olive oil

3/4 tsp. salt

Pepper

For the kofta

9 ounces ground lamb

9 ounces ground beef

1/2 onion, coarsely grated*

1 large plum tomato, grated and skin discarded*

2 garlic cloves, crushed in a press or finely chopped

1 tsp. tomato paste

1 tsp. olive oil

3/4 tsp. ground allspice

3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

3/4 tsp. Aleppo chile flakes (or 1/2 tsp. regular chile flakes)

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper

For the sauce

7 Tbsp. well-stirred tahini

1/3 cup Greek yogurt

1-1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice (from about half a lemon)

2 Tbsp. cider vinegar

2 garlic cloves, crushed or finely chopped

1/2 cup water

3/4 tsp. salt

Pepper

To cook

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, thinly sliced

To finish

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1/4 cup pine nuts, lightly toasted

1/2 tsp. Aleppo chile flakes

*Especially for tomatoes, the grating is the very easiest way to get the puree, leaving the skin behind. Grating the onion can be tear-inducing, however. If you can’t face it, you can throw it and the tomato into the food processor together, though you’ll need to peel the tomato first.

Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or Silpat. Cut the cauliflower into bite-sized florets. Toss them together with the olive oil, salt and a couple grinds of pepper and place them in a single layer on the baking sheet.

Bake for about 20 minutes, tossing them in the pan midway through, until they are roasted and starting to brown. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Increase the oven temperature to 475 degrees.

Put all of the kofta ingredients together in a bowl and mix well. (Hands work best for this.) Form into about 16 small torpedo-shaped meatballs. Set aside.

Make the tahini sauce, whisking all the ingredients together until smooth and slightly runny, then set aside.

To cook, place a large, ovenproof sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the kofta and the sliced onion and cook for about 5 minutes, turning the kofta as needed, until the onion has softened. Then put the pan into the hot oven and bake for 4 minutes, until the kofta are fully cooked and the onion is lightly brown.

Remove from the oven, stir in the cauliflower and tahini sauce to evenly distribute it, then return the pan to the oven for 4 more minutes or until the sauce is bubbling.

Remove from the oven, let sit for 5 minutes, then top with the parsley, pine nuts and chile flakes and serve immediately.

Note: If you need to make this in advance, stop after the kofta are cooked through but before adding the tahini sauce. You can then reheat the meatballs on the stove or in the oven, stir in the cauliflower and tahini sauce and cook until bubbly hot.

Betty Teller wants to know what you are doing to stay charged up these days. Tell her at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.