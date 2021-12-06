Betty Teller, Amuse-Bouche: Voracious readers

Now that life is opening up again, post booster shots, I’m celebrating everything that marks a return to (almost) normal. I still wear my mask and practice caution, but even with Omicron looming, I feel protected enough to push COVID to the back of my mind as I go about my life.

I’m not quite ready to hang out in a noisy, crowded bar with drunken, shouting strangers (then again, I didn’t exactly make a practice of that pre-COVID, either) but I have been eating in restaurants, shopping more in actual stores, planning airplane trips and having people over for indoor visits. I am particularly happy that most of my clubs and organizations have resumed meeting.

The two I missed most during our year of suspended animation were my book clubs. I belong to two, one for cookbooks and one for fiction. Both have been going for enough years that they are filled with old friends. I didn’t realize how much I counted on seeing them regularly until suddenly we couldn’t meet. Now I treasure every gathering.

A couple weeks ago, my longtime friend and former college roommate Beth came for a weeklong visit. When she arrived, she mentioned that she had to block out time the next day around noon for a lengthy Facetime meeting. She was calling in to her book club in Santa Fe, which was meeting in person but without her. Given how I feel about my groups, I totally got that, though I was curious how it would work. The one time a member called in to our group, she could hardly be heard over the din of conversations.

When Beth got on the line the next day, I tried to give her privacy, but I couldn’t help overhearing some of the discussion. Apparently, her group gathers about half an hour in advance to eat soup (soup?!), so she was calling in after that. As you would expect with any meeting, the first 10 minutes were chitchat and catching up. But then they got down to business.

And talked about the book. Nonstop. For more than an hour. The host led the discussion and asked pertinent questions. The members referenced other books by the author. They dissected every character.

What kind of cockamamie book club is that?

Here’s how my club (the fiction one) works. I think it is a worthy blueprint, one other book clubs should consider emulating.

We don’t have a set schedule, but it’s usually a Thursday night that we determined at the previous meeting, after we finished spending way too much time agreeing on the next book.

I know there are book clubs where the host selects the book, but we do it differently. We negotiate and try to reach consensus, then somehow randomly settle on a novel based on nobody vetoing it. (Participatory democracy at its messy best. Kind of like Congress.) The next hostess is whoever raised her hand and said she thought it might be her turn.

She doesn’t pick the book, but in our club, the hostess has a way more important role: She chooses the main course.

A week or two before the meeting, she sends out an email reminding everyone of the date and location and tells us what she is thinking of making for dinner. Then everybody responds, filling in the menu. Our group is small — just seven members — so all it takes is a few emails to settle on a couple of appetizers, a salad, a side dish or two, bread and dessert. And, of course, wine. (Soup has yet to be on the menu.)

We gather at the appointed time, pour ourselves our first glass of wine, nibble on appetizers for a good 45 minutes and talk about everything under the sun except the book, catching up on each other’s lives. Then we move to the dining table, fill our plates, refill our glasses and continue the conversation.

Eventually, someone remarks, “Shouldn’t we discuss the book?” At which point those of us who actually read it commence to analyze it for at least 10 minutes. Sometimes even longer. It’s always a great, meaningful (and mercifully short) discussion.

Then we have dessert, and start negotiating about what book to read next.

A perfect evening.

I’m sure there is nothing wrong with soup, a lunchtime meeting and a seminar-worthy dissection of the book. Beth seems to love her group.

But for me, a great dinner, copious wine, old friends, lots to talk about and just enough mental stimulation makes the ideal book club meeting.

Corn Pudding

In my other book club, the cookbook one, the point is to test out the book and the recipes, which can often be complex, requiring virtuoso efforts. By contrast, in my regular fiction book club, we don’t expect our hostess to go through contortions in the kitchen. Even carryout is fine, as are simple recipes we have been making since college. Sometimes we give a nod to the book (for example, pasta for a novel set in Italy), but more often it is just whatever the host feels like serving.

For example, at our most recent meeting, the main course was delicious meatloaf from Browns Valley Market (which was so good, I may never bother making it from scratch again). To accompany it, one of our members brought this rich corn pudding, made from her mother’s recipe, which in turn came from a community or synagogue cookbook whose origin I don’t know.

For those of you who like easy, this one’s for you. It is simplicity itself, thrown together from pantry items — plus enough butter, sour cream and eggs to make it sinfully good.

2 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 can cream-style corn

1 can whole kernel sweet corn, drained

1 box Jiffy corn muffin mix

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 stick butter (8 Tbsp.), melted

Salt and pepper

Aleppo pepper or hot pepper flakes

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Butter a 3-quart souffle pan or casserole dish.

In a medium-sized bowl, lightly beat the eggs and then beat in the sour cream. Mix in the creamed corn and then the whole corn kernels. Add the muffin mix and sugar and, finally, the melted butter. Mix until all ingredients are incorporated thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper to taste. You might want to add Aleppo pepper or hot pepper flakes, or even some chopped jalapeno, to give it a little kick.

Pour into the buttered soufflé pan or casserole and bake for about 70 minutes, until it is golden brown on top. It might require more or less time, depending on the size of your pan.

Note: The original recipe called for 1/4 cup sugar, but I cut it down as the corn and cornbread mix are both sweet already. I also cut out an additional 1/2 cup of butter, as the original recipe looked like a heart attack on a plate. I didn’t miss them in my version, but feel free to add them back in if you like.

Betty Teller likes to curl up with a good book, but enjoys a dinner party even more. Tell her what you are reading (or cooking) at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.