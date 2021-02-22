Black History Month: The culinary legacy of Mary Ellen Pleasant, abolitionist and chef

In 1849, Pleasant disguised herself as a Quaker and escaped by a ship to San Francisco, where her husband was waiting for her.

“Her arrival was anticipated because she was referred to as ‘the greatest cook to ever come out of New Orleans,’” Holdredge wrote. Wealthy San Francisco men began a bidding war to employ her as their personal cook.

Pleasant amassed a fortune cooking for San Francisco’s male population. She also owned laundries and boarding-houses. She collected investment information discussed by the men dining at her establishments and shared the information with her financial partner Thomas Bell who made lucrative investments.

Cooking in Gold Rush San Francisco, Holdredge wrote, “to Mrs. Pleasants’s surprise, she had made available to her nearly everything she needed to enhance her (culinary) reputation.”

Although some ingredients were of poor quality or extremely expensive, such as eggs costing $3 a dozen, “always one to face up to any difficulty, Mary Ellen soon settled these problems herself by buying a place in the country.” At her “Geneva Cottage,” she planted produce gardens, orchards and raised chickens.