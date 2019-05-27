Editor’s note: For those who weren’t there to eat their ways through BottleRock, Mike Casey and Brent Pennington of Pennington Provisions sent over this recipe for one of the dishes they prepared for a BottleRock Brunch at Alpha Omega Tasting Room in Napa.
Also on their menu was chia yogurt parfaits with housmade granola and seasonal fruit, tartine with local ricotta, honey and berries, Spanish hot dogs and slow-cooked pork sliders.
Quinoa Sweet Potato Bakes
Mike Casey and Brent Pennington
This is one of our go-to brunch favorites that seems always to be a crowd-pleaser and is fairly easy to make. It’s also more interesting than a classic quiche or omelet. You can make the recipe in “Texas tins” as described but we often make in a traditional muffin tin, which yields twice the number and gives people the option to graze on other items should you be doing a buffet style brunch (plus they freeze and reheat well). Though they taste amazing on their own,you can also choose to add some zip by garnishing with chipotle sauce as well. Either way, we think you’ll find these great quinoa bakes as a new brunch staple—enjoy!
Serves 6 or more than 12 depending on size of muffin tin)
2 sweet potatoes (medium/large), peeled and chopped into 3/4-inch cubes 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon sea salt flakes 2 cups cooked black quinoa 2 tablespoons flaxseeds 2 tablespoons balsamic caramelized onions 1 3/4 cups fresh ricotta 1 1/2 cups finely grated Parmesan 2 tablespoons thyme leaves 2 eggs Cracked black pepper 6 sprigs of thyme (destemmed) Top with:
Goat cheese crumble
Fresh sprigs of thyme
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut parchment paper squares to Line 6 Texas muffin tins [3/4 cup] (or 12 traditional) – squares should be big enough to crest the top of each inset. Place the sweet potato, oil, and salt on a baking tray lined with parchment and toss to combine. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool slightly and transfer to a large bowl. Add the quinoa, flaxseeds, caramelized onions, ricotta, Parmesan, thyme, eggs and pepper and mix until just combined. Spoon into the prepared tins and top with the goat’s cheese and extra thyme. Sprinkle with the extra quinoa, drizzle with extra oil and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden. Serve warm. They also freeze well, just bake to reheat.