Every year, a British magazine called Restaurant puts out a list of “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.”
Noma in Copenhagen is consistently included on that list, having been named No. 1 four times. The chefs at Noma change, but each is regarded as one of the culinary luminaries of our age. Like gold-metal Olympic athletes, the chefs of Noma are showered with accolades and extreme pressure to perform. Most go on to open their own restaurants that are also successful and have knee-deep reservation waitlists from Day 1. But then you have Dan Giusti.
When Giusti took over as chef at Noma, the restaurant had dropped from the top spot to the No. 2. The following year, Giusti and crew were back in the No. 1 spot. Two years later, instead of continuing on the normal path, he left Noma to start a company that seeks to revolutionize school-lunch programs.
“After three years, I was ready to go, but Noma gave me the confidence to really look at myself and ask, ‘What do I really want to do with my life?’” Giusti said. “I wanted to do something different than many chefs — I wanted to serve as many people as I could and to cook them wholesome, affordable food that did not add to the waste-stream of food production. So institutional programs seemed like a good fit.”
With many possible avenues — prisons, senior-care centers and hospitals — Giusti also wanted to serve as a healthy and positive influence for children who might not be fortunate enough to eat at fine-dining establishments.
“I really just wanted to wake up every day knowing the food I was cooking had a positive impact on the people eating it,” he said. “I also wanted to influence young people who might be having a lot of bad stuff going on in their lives so they might think differently about food and maybe even their own futures. I also wanted to make it sustainable for the institutions, while reducing waste at the same time, all the while making food that tastes good and is healthy.”
With his ambitious vision, Giusti left Noma in 2015 to start Brigaid. Initially working with a small school district in Connecticut, he placed young chefs at six of their schools. There, they trained the staffs on updated cooking techniques, engaged with local farmers to obtain fresh produce and worked to make the entire systems self-sustainable.
“It’s been great, but I can tell you that kids can be brutal reviewers,” Giusti said. “I mean, sometimes when I was at Noma and people said things like, ‘This is the best food I’ve ever had,’ I’d think, ‘That’s great, but really? Is that true?’ But when kids tell you they like something, you pretty much know it’s true because they’ll also tell you when they hate something.”
The next phase for Giusti is to roll his vision out to the biggest food-delivery complex in the world — New York City.
“We’ve shown this to be a viable business model and now we are going into a few schools of the Bronx, which, to put it into perspective, has more schools than Chicago,” Giusti said. “Beyond that, we intend to serve other New York City schools, which serve over 1 million meals a day — it’s the second-largest provider of food in the United States after the Armed Forces.”
To support Brigaid’s efforts, local chefs and patrons gathered at Meadowood for a dinner cooked by some of the finest culinary minds on the planet.
“We wanted to support Dan’s cause because it’s wholly worthwhile in its own right but also because it’s important to support such lofty pursuits,” said Christopher Kostow, chef at the Michelin three-star-rated Restaurant at Meadowood.
“We are attempting to build a culture here that in some ways is dying — responsibility to the people around you and the idea that the more you put into something the more you get out of it. And here we have someone (Giusti) who is working really hard to positively affect the world in a mission that every chef who is donating their time and creativity tonight believes in. It’s also something that our guests support, which is all gratifying.”
The night’s event featured nine of the world’s leading chefs, each of whom cooked a canapé and an entrée for the 100 or so patrons, all of whom had paid $500 to both support a worthy cause and also to indulge in an eclectic collection of dishes and wine pairings inspired by each chef’s childhood.
In addition to Kostow and Giusti, the featured chefs included Matt Orlando (owner of Amass Restaurant in Copenhagen and formerly at Noma, The Fat Duck and Per Se), Nancy Silverton (founder of Los Angeles’ La Brea Bakery, Campanile Restaurant and co-owner of chi SPACCA, Pizzeria and Osteria Mozza,), Naomi Pomeroy (Portland, Oregon’s, BEAST), James Syhabout (Oakland’s Commis), Katianna Hong (Meadowood and now chef at St. Helena's The Charter Oak), Jeremy Fox (former chef at Napa’s Ubuntu and now at Santa Monica’s Rustic Canyon Kitchen) and Erik Anderson (The French Laundry, The Catbird Seat and now executive chef at San Francisco’s Coi).
Diners were treated to food, wine and service that highlighted why Meadowood has consistently been rated with the highest accolades — each delicious, every server masterful in their craft, all wine poured expertly.
Each plate came to the table portrait-worthy while showcasing local produce presented by inventive culinary minds. Offerings ranged from a haute-cuisine rendition of scrambled eggs and toast from Orlando’s rich repertoire to Syhabouts’ fun take on his favorite dessert as a child: canned peaches with condensed milk mousse and lemongrass shaved ice.
And although the food, wine and service were impressive, the real inspiration of the evening came from all the chefs and accompanying staff, many of whom had traveled great distances to donate their time and treasure to help support a colleague, friend and cause.
“I am just blown away by the support here tonight,” Giusti said. “I didn’t know Kostow before — I mean I knew of him, but our paths had never really crossed before he reached out to see if he might help us in our efforts. All the chefs took time out of their busy schedules and Matt even flew from Copenhagen to be here tonight. He, Kostow and all these other great chefs have made a big impression — I am encouraged.”
After dinner and before the next seating Kostow came to my table, smiling.
“So what did you think?” he asked.
“Speechless,” I answered.
His smile widened.
“It’s just amazing how people can come together and can give so much for others when it’s a good cause,” Kostow said. “We need to remember how fortunate we all are and to support those making a positive impact in this world.”
Kostow paused and his face grew serious as he looked around the dining room and then back toward the kitchen, where the chefs and crew were all working steadily to re-create what they’d just done for the last few hours.
“We need to continue to fight the good fight,” he said. “It’s important.”